Book launch set at Horne Creek

Horne Creek Farm State Historic Site in Pinnacle will host a book launch event on April 27.

While book launches have almost become a dime a dozen with the advent of e-books and publish-on-demand services, this launch stands out, particularly given the site of the event.

“Bountiful Red Acres,” a children’s book commissioned by the state Office of Archives and History and the N.C. African American Heritage Commission, and written by long-time newspaper journalist Eileen Heyes — with illustrations by artist Dare Coulter — is about Horne Creek Farm.

Or more specifically, the lives of two families whose farms played key roles in the eventual development of Horne Creek Farm State Historic Site.

“The story chronicles a year in the lives of two neighboring families — one Black and one white — moving from season to season through the year 1900,” officials with the office of archives said in describing the work. “Despite the racial inequalities built into American life by both law and custom, the Sawyers and Hauser families share an abiding friendship as they rear children, tend crops, and build community.”

“Horne Creek Living Historical Farm is a fitting location for this formal book launch because those ‘bountiful red acres,’ once owned by the Hauser and Sawyers families, now form our state historic site,” said Lisa R. Turney, site manager at Horne Creek. “These families were not famous for any reason; rather, their importance lies in the fact that they are representative of thousands of other farm families across the state at the turn of the 20th century.

“They were ordinary people, with common hopes and dreams, whose lives demanded daily attention to all the details of a farming operation heavily dependent on manual labor and the vicissitudes of the weather. Common people who left an uncommonly rich legacy for our state.”

The book launch will begin at 1 p.m., and the site is located at 308 Horne Creek Rd. in Pinnacle.

Heyes will read from the book and both Heyes and Coulter will be available to sign copies.

The book is available for purchase from the Horne Creek Farm Visitors Center or from UNC Press at https://uncpress.org/book/9780865265028/bountiful-red-acres/.