Sheep and goat conference upcoming

A Scrapie webinar for North Carolina producers is scheduled for April 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Scrapie is a fatal, degenerative neurological disease of sheep and goats. The United States Department of Agriculture and North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services are working to eradicate Scrapie through required animal identification.

“If you currently have or are considering getting sheep or goats, this webinar will provide very important information,” local officials said. “Visit go.ncsu.edu/scrapie2023 to register for this webinar.”

The Piedmont Regional Sheep and Goat Conference will be held on April 28 at NC A&T University in Greensboro. The conference was designed to include topics that are essential to small ruminant production at every stage including nutrition, predator control, and health. There will be hands-on learning opportunities as well. Registration is $20 and includes lunch. Register at go.ncsu.edu/prsgc23