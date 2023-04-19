Gospel jamboree raising funds for Fargo mural

The Whittling Wall along West Oak Street in downtown Mount Airy is one of several remembrances of local notables. Fargo is seen, in recline with guitar, to the right of other local giants Tommy Jarrell, Fred Cockerham, and Ralph Epperson.

For the ongoing celebration of all things Donna Fargo that will culminate in her appearance at the co-Grand Marshal of the Mount Airy July 4 Parade and the unveiling of the new Fargo mural there, local residents are organizing a gospel jamboree in May to raise money for the supplies, to prep the area ahead of the painting, and for the artist.

“Come Let Your Light Shine” at the Donna Fargo Slate Mountain Jamboree is to be held on Saturday, May 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Slate Mountain Baptist Church, 3644 East Pine Street, in Mount Airy which was Fargo’s home church when she lived in the area.

Admission to the event will be free but organizers said that a “free will offering” towards the Donna Fargo Mural will be greatly appreciated. The mural is set to adorn the exterior wall of Walker’s Soda Fountain building on North Main Street, the former location of Lamm Drug.

Her mural will join in with some of the other unique artwork found downtown in nearby Mount Airy

For the event Jennie Lowry has been tapped to be the emcee for the evening that will feature music aplenty with musical director John Rees who, “has played for more Nashville artists than we can name,” Lowry has said.

Others participating in the gospel event will be Steve Marshall and Highroad, Bracky Rogers, Billy C. Smith, Jansen Huff, and Kinston Nichols.

Organizers are not showing their hand just yet but have alluded to the fact that there may be more performers joining and to watch out for forthcoming updates before the event.

“If someone acts as a beacon to other people, they inspire or encourage them,” Mount Airy resident, businesswoman, and friend of Fargo, Donna Hiatt, said Monday. “That’s what Donna Fargo does.”

Fargo’s song “You Can’t Be a Beacon (if Your Light Don’t Shine)” is one of Hiatt’s favorites and it spreads a message of love and kindness that she said the world needs now more than ever.

Its lyrics ask, “How can you ask a child to be honest and true, when he can only judge what’s right by what he sees in you? How can you offer vision yet walk around blind? No, you can’t see a beacon if it’s light don’t shine.”

Hiatt recalls the famous words of John 8:12, “When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in the darkness, but will have the light of life.’”

It is her belief, along with many other residents on the Fargo Mural Committee or who came out of the Fargo Fashionistas fashion shows, that Fargo’s contributions to the area and the music are deserving of recognition.

There is some component to the new mural that is designed to preserve Fargo’s legacy and achieve a permanence locally along Canteen Alley to remind local residents, tourists, and future generations alike of “The Happiest Girl in the Whole USA” who set off for California to teach but found her way to the stages of Las Vegas and then on to television sets across the nation.

Triad muralist Jeks was commissioned to add another of his distinct pieces of art to downtown Mount Airy. The new Fargo mural will be a composite of photos, some selected by Fargo, that show her many looks and styles through the years and it will join Melva Houston and Andy Griffith as the third large scale local mural by Jeks.

One of Surry County’s favorite daughters, Fargo was a graduate of Mount Airy High School in 1958 and was a high school English teacher before being called to Las Vegas by Roy Clark, of Hee-Haw and Grand Ole Opry fame.

She won big in 1973 with a Grammy Award for “The Happiest Girl in the Whole USA” and racked up awards from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association along with droves of fans. She took her smile and charm on the television airwaves in 1978 with “The Donna Fargo Show,” a production of the multi-talented Osmond family.

Ann Vaughn, another of the local cadre of Fargo friends, said before the Fashionistas event, “We know how special Donna is. We know what she’s accomplished.” However she is afraid that future generations may not remember the music which is why artists such as Fargo, Huston, and the Easter Brothers are honored in unique ways.

“Donna Fargo is part of history, our history, and she’s still here,” Hiatt said. “If the younger generation got to know her for what she is and her writing, for her music, for her Christian humanity, the world will be a better place.”

Last month during the fashion show, Fargo sent in a video message to her hometown thanking folks for caring enough to participate in raising funds for the mural. She said she could not wait to get back to Mount Airy to reconnect and see the town she loves and her friends.

Jeks and Fargo are slated to be co-Grand Marshals of the July 4 parade in downtown Mount Airy. There has not been an announced start date for the mural, but if he previous works are any indication, there will be a buzz in the community when Jeks begins his work.

Donations are still being accepted for the Donna Fargo Mural and more information can be found on the group’s social media: http://www.facebook.com/donnafargomural.