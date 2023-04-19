Stokes County Most Wanted

Bresnak Jackson

The Stokes County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating these three suspects:

• Andrew Hitcho, 35, a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, 6’1”, 180 pounds. He is wanted on charges of felony conversion, felony embezzlement, and felony obtaining property by false pretense. His last known address is 4177 Chestnut Drive, Center Valley, Pennsylvania.

• Jessica Lee Bresnak, 34, a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, 5’2”, 200 pounds. She is wanted on charges of felony conversion, felony embezzlement, and felony obtaining property by false pretense. Her last known address is 4177 Chestnut Drive, Center Valley, Pennsylvania.

• Daniel Ray Jackson, 38, a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, 5’5”, 150 pounds, on charges of failure to pay child support. His last known address 115 Four Winds Trailer Park, Trailer A, Dobson, with a prior address of 263 October Lane in Mount Airy

Anyone with information on any of these three suspects should contact the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787, 800-672-2851, 336-593-8130 and ask for the sergeant on duty; or call the Stokes County Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-222-8506.