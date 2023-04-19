JAM students to compete at Bluegrass Convention

This Saturday, April 22 will mark the 36th annual Yadkin Valley Bluegrass and Old Time Convention in nearby Yadkinville. The event is hosted by the Yadkin Arts Council and will feature competitions and performances from musicians of all ages.

Among those competing this weekend will be several students from the Arts Council’s Junior Appalachian Musicians program, known as JAM. This North Carolina Arts Council funded program teaches school aged students of all levels how to play Appalachian instruments in a group setting.

The Yadkinville JAM program features special field trips, lessons taught by professionals, enrichment in which students learn Appalachian history and music, music theory, and other skills applicable to their lessons.

“It’s a really neat thing to introduce kids to mountain music and the history and traditions,” said Tim Harrison who has been involved with the program since it began in Yadkinville.

There are around 15 students in the JAM program now, mainly learning guitar and mandolin. Several will compete at Saturday’s convention.

“It’s a great thing for them to show off their efforts,” Harrison said.

“It’s been really rewarding for me to see the kids’ growth,” he added.

The convention will take place at Yadkinville Elementary School, located on US Highway 601 North in Yadkinville. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with the first round of individual competitions beginning at 1 p.m. and band competitions beginning at 6:30 p.m. Jammers are welcome. Prizes will be awarded to the top three bluegrass and old time bands, top three youth bands, and top three individual youth and senior performers. Entry fees/admission for competitors and general admission is $12, although admission for kids who are younger than 10 and are not entering a competition is free. No alcohol will be allowed at this event.

There will be concessions available by Dudley’s Dugout and Mr. People Feeder. To round it all out there will be a performance by Coyote Ugly Bluegrass Band.

The Yadkin Bluegrass & Old Time Convention is being sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance Yadkin, Yadkin Arts Council, Suburban Propane, Yadkin Lumber Company, Yadkinville Pawn & Jewelry, Yadkin Quality Hardware, None of the Above Bluegrass Band, Carolina Auto Group, Foothills Firearms & Ammo, and Performance Gunworks.

For additional information email bluegrassyyadkin@gmail.com or visit www.yadkinarts.org