Genealogical swap meet is Saturday

The Genealogical Society of Rockingham & Stokes counties will hold its next annual Spring Swap Meet on Saturday, April 22, at the Francisco Community Building/Volunteer Fire Department located on Highway 89 in Francisco.

The building will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the event is free.

People attending are encouraged to take their family history information, family photos, and other items to share. A printer will be available to print any interesting genealogy information for a nominal fee. Refreshments will be available, but attendees are encouraged to “feel free to bring a favorite snack or dish to add to the food, if you wish.”