Second Harvest food bank to benefit from campaign

WINSTON-SALEM – Rising food prices, continued supply chain disruptions, and the end of pandemic-related federal emergency support programs are affecting more than a million North Carolinians, including nearly 400,000 children struggling with food insecurity.

For the 10th straight year, all U.S. Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs are launching the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, helping to provide nourishing food for families and individuals.

In partnership with Walmart customers, Sam’s Club members, suppliers, and associates, the campaign aims to help people experiencing food insecurity gain access to the food and resources they need to thrive.

Since its inception, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. has generated more than $165 million and helped secure nearly 1.7 billion meals for Feeding America food banks, including Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, which serves as a critical source of food and resources for more than 500 food assistance agencies serving Stokes, Rockingham, Surry, Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yadkin counties.

The campaign will run in stores, in clubs, and online from April 10-May 8. There are three ways community members can support neighbors in need:

For every participating product purchased in store, in club or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will make a donation to support Feeding America food banks.

Donate at check-out in stores or clubs or round-up at Walmart.com.

Donate at Feeding America’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign donation site at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

“We are seeing a heightened need for food assistance throughout the region and communities we serve,” said Eric Aft, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. “In March of this year, our partner agency network assisted 93,000 residents. That was a 44% increase over March of 2022. The annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign continues to provide critical resources to support our mission and work.”

“We are grateful to our associates, customers, members, and suppliers who have joined us over the past 10 years to fight hunger in their communities,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, president of the Walmart Foundation. “While we strive to expand access to healthy, affordable food year-round, the annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign allows us to come together with Feeding America to raise awareness of food insecurity and invite others to join us in our work to end hunger.”

“Through on-going product donations from local stores and an area distribution center; gifts to our food bank through the Walmart Foundation and local Community Grants; associate volunteerism; and this annual campaign, Walmart and Sams Club are important year-round partners in the work of our food bank,” Aft added.

The 18 participating suppliers for Walmart include: BIMBO Bakeries; BodyArmor; Bush Brothers & Company; Campbell Soup Company; The Clorox Company; The Coca-Cola Company; fairlife, LLC; Frito-Lay North America, Inc; General Mills; Iovate Health Sciences; Lactalis; Kellogg’s, Keurig Dr Pepper; Kraft Heinz; Monster Energy; Post Consumer Brands; Simply Good Foods; Unilever.

The 16 participating suppliers for Sam’s Club include: Blue Triton Brands; BodyArmor; The Clorox Company; The Coca-Cola Company; Frito-Lay North America, Inc; General Mills; Hint; Kellogg’s; Keurig Dr Pepper; KIND; Kraft Heinz; Member’s Mark; Nestlé Purina Petcare Company; Nong Shim; Nissin; Vita Coco

To learn more about the campaign, visit: Second HarvestNWNC.org.