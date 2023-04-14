Pilot Mountain outdoor expo set for April

Outdoor activity, including hiking in the Pilot Mountain area, will be featured during the Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival & Expo slated for April 21-23.

PILOT MOUNTAIN – The Town of Pilot Mountain will be hosting a new, but what officials hope will be come an annual event, when the Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival & Expo gets underway April 21-23.

This event is designed to showcase outdoor recreation businesses and gear manufacturers, while increasing awareness of the natural resources available in the Pilot Mountain area, including Pilot Mountain State Park, Surry County and Stokes County sites.

Renowned band Old Crow Medicine Show is scheduled to perform a Saturday night concert at the Armfield Civic Center. Grand Ole Opry Inductees and Grammy Award-winners, Old Crow Medicine Show is an Americana string band based in Nashville, Tennessee, known for old-time, folk and alternative country genres.

The Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Expo weekend will feature a selection of recreational vendors, motivating folks to get outdoors in the fresh air. A host of the area’s food trucks, along with a beer and wine garden, will be onhand with food and drink for sale.

Beyond the concert, food and drinks, festivities include a 5K race, criterium bike race, disc golf tournament, climbing wall, yoga classes, and recreational gear demonstrations.

For more information, go to: https://www.pilotmountainnc.org/vist/page/pilot-mountain-outdoor-adventure-festival-expo