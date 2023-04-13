Nancy Reynolds News

The Double Creek Fire Department is having a drive-through BBQ meal April 29 starting at 4 p.m. They usually sell out within a couple of hours so make sure you get there early!

Happy birthday to Shelby Sawyers, Norma Snyder and Wesley Boles.

Helen Bowman is now under hospice care at her home. Please keep her and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

We hope everyone had a safe and happy Easter. Our family and friends met at the Rock House Ruritan Club for a covered dish lunch. We had delicious food and great fellowship.

Please remember Helen Bowman, Betty Collins, June Bowman, Joe Bennett, Allen Puckett, Barbara Jessup, Debbie Horton, Eddie and Margaret Bryd, Donnie and Gaye Tilley, Tim Dwiggins, Jerry Manuel, Joyce Love, Mary Holt, Dale Marshall, Doris Sams, Teresa Callahan, Vickie G Lawson, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Ed Lupo, Delano Creson, Jimmy Inman, Jo Ann McCreary, Ruth McPherson, Doris Jo Sechrist, Shirley Hicks, Tom Tilley, and Roger Boles.