4-Hers recognized for annual achievements

At the Stokes County 4-H Achievement Night on Feb. 23, Charlotte Moorefield of the School Skippers 4-H Club was awarded a certificate and pin for perfect attendance at 2022 club meetings by her mother, Christian Moorefield, co-leader of the School Skippers. Malachi Evans of the School Skippers 4-H Club was honored with a certificate and pin for having perfect attendance at his club meetings in 2022. His mother, Leslie Bray Brewer, co-leader of the School Skippers, presented him with the award at the annual Stokes County 4-H Achievement Night. At the annual Stokes County 4-H Achievement Night, 4-H Agent Taylor Furr Hartman presented Malachi Evans with a certificate for doing a 4-H presentation in the Digital Reality category (ages 14-18 division) at the county level in May, district level in June (gold medal) and state level in July (silver medal).

Local 4-Hers celebrated their annual Achievement Night on Feb. 23 at the Stokes County Extension Office in Danbury. After enjoying a taco fiesta dinner, the youth and their families settled in to hear a summary of the 4-H accomplishments from 2022, emceed by Stokes County 4-H Agent Taylor Furr Hartman.

Five 4-H clubs/groups were rechartered in 2022: Stokes County 4-H Livestock Team, Northern Stokes Shooting Sports, 4 Paws, Junior Beekeepers and School Skippers. The School Skippers 4-H Club also achieved the highest club rating of Emerald Seal. All 4-Hers present at Achievement Night received member pins for the number of years they have been in 4-H.

Each 4-H volunteer adult leader was honored with a certificate and gift of appreciation. Brandon Hartman was recognized for four years of service with the 4-H Livestock Team. Christian Moorefield was congratulated on five years of volunteer work with the School Skippers 4-H Club, while her club co-leader Leslie Bray Brewer was honored for her 22 years of service. Other leaders noted for years of service but not present included Jeanne Johnson (1), Brian Cain (2), Randy Young (4), Jason Bovender (5), Tommy White (5), Ben Hall (10) and Pam Davis (23).

4-Hers were also recognized for their achievements in 2022. Malachi Evans was pictured in a slideshow as the only participant in “Fun with 4-H Foods” in March 2022, with a St. Patrick’s Day table theme to showcase his “St. Paddy’s Punch” which incorporated 2022’s required challenge ingredient of lemons. The slideshow also featured the three North Central District 4-H Teen Retreat attendees from Stokes County—Malachi Evans, Ana McAuley (elected NCD 4-H peporter) and Haddie Priddy—who were shown enjoying the annual event held at Betsy-Jeff Penn 4-H Educational Center in Reidsville in April 2022.

4-Hers who were part of the annual Expressive Arts Showcase (formerly known as the County Talent Show) were pictured performing their acts. Two members of the 4 Paws 4-H Club showcased their dogs’ tricks and obedience. The two talent acts chosen to advance from Stokes County to District Activity Day (D.A.D.) were Malachi Evans with his interpretive praise dance to Kirk Franklin’s “Love Theory” and Chloe and Haddie Priddy with their vocal duet of Dante Bowe’s “Potter and Friends.”

These “Best of Show” 4-Hers performed at D.A.D. at Central Wilkes Middle School in Moravian Falls in June 2022, with both acts receiving blue ribbons. Malachi Evans also did a presentation at D.A.D., after having first presented his 12-minute speech with slideshow on the county level. At District, he was awarded the gold medal in the Digital Reality presentation category for the 14-18-year-old division. Evans then advanced to the state level and won the silver medal at NC State University in Raleigh in July 2022.

Evans also completed 4-H project record books and portfolios in 2022—all in the 16-18-year-old age division. His two project record books in the categories of “Citizenship & Civic Education” and “Communication Arts” (documenting one year’s worth of activities in these subjects) and his two portfolios (three years’ worth of work) in the categories of “Expressive Arts” and “Citizenship & Community Service” advanced to the district and state levels where they are still being judged. Evans was also awarded $250 for winning the state gold and silver medals for his 2021 portfolios in the 16-18-year-old division of “Healthy Lifestyles” and “Citizenship & Civic Education” respectively.

Also included in the slideshow were photos of 4-Hers enjoying the many 2022 4-H SummerFun programs—from Lamb Camp to zip-lining to a tour of NC A&T University’s farm program and much more! Other 4-Hers were shown participating in the Jr. Beekeeping program which meets regularly in Stokes County, attending summer 4-H camps across the state and enjoying 4-H State Congress at NCSU.

Adult volunteer club leaders were given the opportunity to tell what their clubs did in 2022. Brandon Hartman of the 4-H Livestock Team talked about his club members’ accomplishments and some of the events they attended and competed in. Some of the Livestock Team members were highlighted in photos from the Stokes County Agricultural Fair in September.

For the School Skippers 4-H Club, co-leader Leslie Bray Brewer told about the monthly historical tours the club took as part of their 2022 theme of “Stokes County History.” Co-leader Christian Moorefield discussed part two of the club’s 2022 theme—arts & crafts—as well as the club’s monthly public speaking themes and service projects. Two School Skippers 4-H Club members—Malachi Evans and Charlotte Moorefield—were awarded pins and certificates for having perfect attendance at 2022 meetings.

The slideshow also documented 4-H programs done in the local schools by 4-H Agent Taylor Furr Hartman. School enrichment in 2022 included embryology and butterflies, with the elementary school students seeing baby chicks hatch and butterflies emerge from chrysalises.

As the grand finale of the evening, Amber Shutsky was named Stokes County’s 2022 4-Her of the Year. Amber is an active member of the NC Hereford Association and shows Hereford cattle on a local, state and national level. She also shows cattle, sheep and goats across North Carolina. At the Yadkin Davie Livestock Show, she had grand champion steer, grand champion doe, grand champion market goat and reserve champion market lamb, while also being reserve champion showman in all three species.

At the Surry County Fair, she exhibited the Grand Champion Market Lamb and was the reserve champion senior cattle showman. At the Stokes County Fair, she had the Champion Steer and was the reserve champion senior showman. At the Carolina Classic Fair, Amber had the reserve champion market doe and was the champion senior showman in cattle.

She capped off the year with her Hereford steer being named Champion British Breed Steer and Champion at the Got to Be NC British Breed Steer Show. Her crossbred steer was reserve champion performance market steer.

Livestock Team leader Brandon Hartman noted that it is the continual improvement that Amber makes impressive. He gave examples, such as her making the cut for showmanship at Hereford Junior Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky. He added that with 2022 being her last year competing in Livestock Judging, Skillathon and Quizbowl, Amber made major strides in improving her scores and was an important part of the Reserve Champion Senior Quiz Bowl Team.

Not only did Amber improve her scores in Livestock Judging and Skillathon, but she also placed in the top 20 in the state for both Livestock Judging and Skillathon for the first time in her 4-H career. It is considered a great honor to qualify for even one of the NC State 4-H teams, and Amber qualified for both.

Hartman concluded: “Although she may go unnoticed because of her reserved demeanor, her competitiveness is impressive in any arena she steps foot in. Amber strives to exhibit her livestock to the best of her ability while having the highest degree of sportsmanship I have ever seen. All in all, Amber had a great year. She is a fierce competitor, but more importantly, she is a hardworking 4-Her.”

For more information on Stokes County 4-H call the Stokes County Cooperative Extension at 336-593-8179.