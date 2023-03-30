Fargo fashionistas take over museum

Ann Katherine Boyd strikes a pose during the fashion show. Calvin Vaughn works the crowd to get more 50/50 raffle drawing tickets sold before the Fargo fashion show. All proceeds from the fashion show, auction, and direct donations are all going toward a Donna Fargo in downtown Mount Airy. Nora Goins is all smiles as she spins to show off the fringe on her vest. Prior to the contest, all the contestants took a spin down the catwalk and posed together for the Donna Fargo Fashionistas show Sunday at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Julie Farmer shows some sass during the Donna Fargo fashion show Sunday. Kandis George makes a spin move look easy as she strolls the catwalk. Emily Smith was crowned the winner of the Donna Fargo fashion show to raise funds for the Donna Fargo mural in downtown Mount Airy. A pair of events was held Sunday at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

For some Sunday was a day of rest, but for organizers of the “Donna Fargo Star Spangled Fashionista” event in Mount Airy, it was anything but. Fargo fans and friends were hard at work with a fashion show and auction to raise money for the latest downtown mural which is to honor one of Mount Airy’s favorite daughters.

The Happiest Girl in the Whole USA herself, Donna Fargo sent a recorded video message to the spectators at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History on Sunday. She offered her thanks to those in attendance and said she would be home for a visit soon. A video of the afternoon’s proceedings and the fashion show was made to be sent to Fargo at her home so she could see for herself what a good time was had.

The museum had Donna Fargo costumes and memorabilia on display for the crowd to enjoy. Several of her costumes are kept at the museum year-round but have not been on display. Personal artifacts and mementos from friends such as Ann Vaughn and Donna Hiatt were laid out on long tables to see Fargo over the years. Here she is posing with Marie Osmond, there she has an Olivia Newton John-style headband on, but her beaming smile always carried through no matter the decade or fashion era of the photo as she will always be Mount Airy’s own happiest girl.

For the fashion show, on hand were Mamie McKinney Sutphin, Salem Poindexter, and Van Lankford who had the tough duty of picking one winner among such a bevy of fetching Fargos.

They sent word to organizers that the decision was a hard one indeed, but it was Emmy Smith who won the day and the bragging rights amongst 16 contestants decked on in a variety of western hats, boots, fringed skirts, and denim ‘til Tuesday. Every contestant was introduced and proceeded down the catwalk as the crowd took photos and noted their favorite.

Before the show even started, folks in attendance walked through nearly 200 auction items that were displayed on the ground floor of the museum. Fargo artifacts like the infamous Fargo County t-shirt, gift cards, books, CDs, and posters were found. Along with those were donated gift baskets from local vendors, gift cards to restaurants, handmade purses, rounds of golf at Cross Creek, Mount Airy memorabilia, and even club level tickets to see the Carolina Panthers. It was a bidder’s paradise with some items sailing away for next to nothing while the big ticket items, like the official Fargo jacket as worn by the artist herself, ran up into the hundreds of dollars.

This was a warmup of sorts for the all things Donna Fargo and more events that are still to come including a planned gospel singing event to be held in April at Slate Mountain Baptist Church in Mount Airy. Organizers said that more information about the gospel event will be forthcoming as the details are firmed up.

The fundraising culminates with the completion of the mural and her appearance as the co-Grand Marshal of the July 4 parade along with Triad muralist Jeks who is the creator of the Andy Griffith and Melva Huston murals that have been a delight to residents and visitors alike.

This is Jeks first time doing a mural for a living subject meaning he has been able to speak with and collaborate with Fargo on the design that incorporates several images of her. She said earlier this month that working with Jeks has been a treat and she is looking forward to the parade.

Fargo has not been to Mount Airy since the dedication of the Donna Fargo memorial highway in 2015 and said earlier this month that she cannot wait to get back to her hometown that she loves so much. It is an honor and privilege to be honored by her hometown and she said she was “delighted and tickled.”

The committee directing efforts to get the mural added to the wall in the alley outside Walker’s Soda Fountain located at 175 N. Main Street in Mount Airy said the mural will be paired with and face the existing Coca-Cola mural on the south facing wall. They have been keeping their cards close to the chest when it comes to cost estimates.

Organizers have estimated the mural may have a price tag in excess $25,000 and they are seeking to complete the project without funding from the city or county. There will be other expenses like doing the prep work ahead of the paint job, also adding appropriate lighting so viewers can enjoy Fargo’s smiling countenance any time of day.

Participants in the Fargo Fashion show Sunday were: Lillian Surratt, Ashton Freeman, Alysica Leonard, Leia Johnson, Elizabeth Liupaeter, Abby Isom, Aidee Hopcraft, Casey Surratt, Ann Katherine Llewellyn, Jessica Arrington, Kandis George, Julie Farmer, Megan Arispe, Nora Goins, and Lisa Schwarz.