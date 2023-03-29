Body found near Stokes-Patrick border

Teenagers riding an ATV in Stokes County stumbled upon a body over the weekend, according to Patrick County, Virginia, Sheriff Dan Smith.

The teens called the Stokes County Sheriff’s office, but officials there, upon arriving on the scene, discovered the body was 169 yards across the North Carolina-Virginia border, on the Patrick County side, so they called the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains were recovered and have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke, Virginia, according to a release posted by Sheriff Smith’s office on the office’s Facebook page. “The sheriff could not advise when he would have results as to the identity of the body,” the statement said, nor did the sheriff comment on the gender of the body or any potential cause of death. Smith said his office is “working closely with North Carolina authorities.”

On Tuesday, a spokesperson with his office said the sheriff would make no additional comment.

A Virginia television station, however, said Sheriff Smith told them that Stokes County authorities were probing the February disappearance of 25-year-old Trinity Fain, who went missing Feb. 5 after leaving his home in Westfield.

The Stokes County Office this week would make no comment on the case, referring all questions to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.

Fain was last seen on Feb. 5 when he left his Puckett Road residence in Westfield, presumably on his way to work in Mount Airy. His abandoned vehicle was later found near his home.

“He is reported to have been to his place of employment in Mount Airy on Sunday 2/5/2023,” according to a statement released by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office in late February, when the office was seeking help from the public in the search for Fain. “He is no longer employed at this location.”

Captain Danny Bottoms said at that time he could not state whether Fain had been fired or quit, nor could he say whether Fain and his employer had parted ways the day he went missing either before or after his disappearance, or if his employment ended at some other point.

Fain’s vehicle was found around 8 a.m. on Feb. 6, on Puckett Road, about a mile from his residence. However, Bottoms declined at that time to say if foul play was suspected, or if Fain had left any personal belongings behind, such as a phone, wallet, or his identification.

Fain was last seen wearing light colored blue jeans, Wolverine work boots, a green shirt and a blue jean Carhartt coat. He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 146 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

“If you have any information on the location of Trinity Sabastian Fain please contact the sheriff’s office,” his statement read.

Anyone with information is asked to call 336-593-8787, 800-672-2851, or 336-593-8130 and ask for Detective Larry Smith or the sergeant on duty.