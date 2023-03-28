Bridge in Pilot area temporarily closed

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Work crews temporarily closed a section of Simmons Grove Church Road in the Pilot Mountain area today so a small older bridge can be replaced with a span meeting modern design standards, which is requiring detours.

The section of that road crossing Flat Shoal Creek is affected by the N.C. Department of Transportation project, which is expected to take six weeks to complete — weather permitting.

During that period, drivers will be directed along one of these five-minute detours:

• From Simmons Grove Church Road, head north and take Simmons Road to Cook School Road.

• From Cook School Road, travel south to Simmons Road. Then take Simmons Road to Simmons Grove Church Road.

The existing 63-year-old bridge involved has had a weight limit of 12 tons for standard vehicles and 17 tons for trucks.

Officials say the new bridge will have no posted weight limits. It will be 25 feet wide with 42-inch-tall guardrails and concrete abutments.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and use caution when approaching the work zone and detour routes. They can access real-time travel information by visiting DriveNC.gov or monitoring the NCDOT on social media.

This is one of 25 bridge-replacement or rehabilitation projects the Department of Transportation is executing this year in the eight-county region of Division 11 that includes Surry.