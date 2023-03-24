School Skippers visit Hanging Rock

School Skippers 4-H Club members, dressed in a costume theme of “The ’80s,” learned about the history of Hanging Rock State Park from former Hanging Rock Ranger Jason Anthony, then posed for a photo with him. Anthony has since taken the post of superintendent of Pilot Mountain State Park. Leslie Bray Brewer | Special to the News Once their meeting was adjourned, School Skippers 4-Hers used trash-grabbers provided by Hanging Rock State Park to pick up trash on the park’s premises. This constituted the club’s monthly service project since 4-H places great emphasis on service. Leslie Bray Brewer | Special to the News

The School Skippers 4-H Club, dressed in their costume theme of “The ’80s,” traveled to Hanging Rock State Park to learn more about the history of Stokes County.

Park Superintendent Robin Riddlebarger taught the 4-Hers what park rangers do. She also led them down a portion of a new trail being created from the lake/bathhouse parking lot to access the main Hanging Rock Trail. This trail would come in handy on occasions when the Visitors Center parking lot is too full for would-be hikers who need another place to park to hike to Hanging Rock itself.

Back at the lake bathhouse shelter, Park Ranger Jason Anthony, who has since taken the role of superintendent at Pilot Mountain State Park, did a presentation about the history of the park and how the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) workers built it in the 1930s. He had some of their actual old tools on hand for the kids to see and handle. He informed them that the wood and rock seen in the bathhouse shelter actually came from the property. Even the metal fasteners were forged there.

The youth learned that the average, unskilled CCC employee generally earned about $30 per month back then. Of that, $25 was sent home to a dependent of his choosing—wife, parent, sibling. That left the worker only $5 to spend for the entire month. Ranger Anthony gave the 4-Hers a list of what things cost in the 1930s—for example, a loaf of bread for eight cents, can of pork ‘n beans for five cents, broadcloth shirt for 50 cents, radio for $47.

Afterward, the club members held their official 4-H meeting there under the shelter. During their monthly public speaking exercise, they each gave facts about Hanging Rock State Park. Following the meeting, the 4-Hers picked up trash around the picnic shelters and in the parking lot as their monthly service project. For more information on Stokes County 4-H, call the Stokes County Cooperative Extension at 336-593-8179.