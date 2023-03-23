Nancy Reynolds News

Happy birthday to Evan Dodson who turned 1-year-old March 22.

Valerie and Anthony Bowman of Newman, Georgia, visited family and friends over the weekend.

Happy 30th anniversary to Sandra and Wayne Matthews.

About 25 family members and friends of Nancy Speaks and Marshall Gordy met at the Big Creek Lodge to help them celebrate their birthday dinner Sunday evening at 5 p.m. We enjoyed the food and the fellowship of our friends and family. We were glad Valerie and Anthony could stay and join the party.

This Saturday night will be the last turkey shoot for this season at the Rock House Ruritan Club. The doors open at 5 p.m. with the shooting starting at 6 p.m. Food will be available for sale.

Please remember Betty Collins, June Bowman, Joe Bennett, Allen Puckett, Barbara Jessup, Debbie Horton, Eddie and Margaret Bryd, Donnie and Gaye Tilley, Tim Dwiggins, Jerry Manuel, Joyce Love, Sue Williamson, Mary Holt, Dale Marshall, Doris Sams, Teresa Callahan, Vickie G Lawson, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Ed Lupo, Delano Creson, Jimmy Inman, Jo Ann McCreary, Ruth McPherson, Doris Jo Sechrist, Shirley Hicks, Tom Tilley, and Roger Boles.