Meals on Wheels volunteers needed

The Stokes County Senior Services Department is looking for a few good volunteers.

The department, which runs the Meals on Wheels program, said it doesn’t have enough volunteers to deliver daily hot meals to the program’s clients.

Vicky East, director of senior services, said Meals on Wheels is a program that supplies fresh, hot daily meals to senior citizens in need throughout the county. The food, paid for by grants and other funding sources, is prepared by Providence Community Meals of Winston-Salem, which is a branch of Second Harvest Food Bank. The meals are turned over to the local senior services folks, who utilize a cadre of volunteers who drive those meals out to the clients every weekday.

“We have a total of 12 routes,” she said. Those include three routes in and around Francisco, three King routes, two in the Walnut Cove area, one in Pine Hall, one in Sandy Ridge, and two routes in Danbury.

“We need volunteers for each of those routes, and we also need extra volunteers to back up the volunteers who deliver those routes,” East said.

Meals on Wheels has been operating in Stokes County for nearly 50 years, always depending on volunteers to do the delivering. She said some of those volunteers deliver every day, others will deliver on a given day, or days, each week, while others may only be available a couple of times a month.

All who can do the work are welcome, and particularly needed at present.

With more then four decades, until recently the program was running well and, most days, getting volunteers was never an issue

“COVID changed all of that,” she said.

The service shut down at first, in light of public safety measures imposed by the state.

“We had to shut down…we were shut down totally for about six months,” she said. Afterward, the organization was in what she called a partial shut-down, with severe limits on deliveries.

After getting the go-ahead to resume full deliveries, she said her office has struggled to keep up with demand. All totaled, she said the effort has 150 clients, and getting meals to them each day is nearly impossible with the current volunteer levels.

“We’ve had a core group of volunteers who have been with us during the entire COVID issues,” she said. “They are super, super volunteers. Just really dedicated.” But, as committed as they are, East said many of the volunteers working with her agency before the pandemic “haven’t come back.”

“Some of our volunteers have been with us as long as 25 years, they’re dedicated, but they’re getting older. They need a few more days off a month, so we’re looking for people to fill in on those days. If we don’t have a volunteer to take the meals out, then staff has to cover. We’re a small department, sometimes we don’t have enough staff to cover all the sites that need to be covered.”

While none of her clients go without food, she said when there are not enough volunteers to make daily deliveries, her staff members switch the service to once-a-week deliveries of frozen food, leaving it up to the clients to microwave or otherwise heat and cook the food.

That also hits at another function of the program — many of the elderly clients they serve have no other social interaction except for the daily visits from the volunteers. They often look for those social interactions, however brief they may be.

East said for anyone interested, the deliveries usually take an hour to an hour-and-a-half, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. each day.

“We do provide a mileage stipend of 58 cents a mile,” she said.

Anyone willing to volunteer can contact her office at 336-593-8156. She said those wishing to help must complete a volunteer registration form and provide three references along with a copy of their driver’s license, and must pass a background check.

Those who do begin the program go with another volunteer a few times to learn the route and the people being served.

She said her office is also open to anyone who may need the Meals on Wheels Service. A person seeking service, or a family member who knows of a loved-one who may need it, can also call her office at 336-593-8156.