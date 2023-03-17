Reynolds Homestead spring classes to start

Reynolds Homestead launches the spring session of College for Older Adults

Virginia Tech’s Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia, has opened registration for its spring session of College for Older Adults. Classes begin April 17 and run through May 26.

The variety of opportunities this session includes: hikes, computer class, art offerings, crafting sessions, movement classes, and day trips. The full schedule of classes and activities can be found on the Reynolds Homestead website, www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu, beginning March 20.

College for Older adults is a semi-annual program lasting six weeks in both the spring and fall. The sessions offer cultural, intellectual, social, and fitness opportunities for adults ages 50 and older. College for Older Adults is perfect forlifelong learners, those curious about the world around them, people interested in trying new things or making new connections, and anyone who enjoys planned outings and activities.

The membership fee for the classes is $60 and includes tuition for all weekly classes along with specialty one-time offerings. Some classes such as art/crafts classes, make and takes, and field trips may have additional supply or transportation fees. A hiking only track is available for $30 and includes six guided hikes. Payment may be made online by credit or debit card, or via check made payable to Treasurer of Virginia Tech. Online and printable registration options can be accessed from Reynolds Homestead’s Facebook page and website. Paper catalogs are available at Reynolds Homestead, the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce and Blue Ridge Regional Library.

For more information contact Melanie Gilbert, assistant manager for Community Engagement Programs at mtgilbert68@vt.edu or by calling 276-694-7181 ex.22.