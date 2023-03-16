Basketball players read to younger students

South Stokes High School varsity boys basketball players traveled to London Elementary School on March 9 to read to students there during Read Across America Month. Students at London Elementary School in Walnut Cove gathered in their school library on March 9 to listen to players from the South Stokes High School varsity boys basketball team read aloud to them. Members of the South Stokes High School varsity boys basketball team pose with students in the Walnut Cove Elementary School gym after reading to the children on March 3 as part of Read Across America Week.

The South South Stokes varsity boys basketball team continued visiting local elementary schools during the annual Read Across America Week that takes place each year from March 2-6, beginning on beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

Having already participated in this program at Germanton Elementary School on Feb. 28, the team once again woke up early on March 3 to read to children before attending their own classes—this time traveling to Walnut Cove Elementary School. They entered the school as their theme song, “Let Me Tell You About My Jesus,” played and elementary students lined the halls to cheer them on with yells and applause.

On March 9, the players went to London Elementary School in Walnut Cove to read to children there. The young men spread out at tables in the library, each with a few students gathered around to listen to the players read popular children’s books aloud. The entire month of March is now Read Across America Month, dating back to 1998. The National Education Association uses this time period to encourage and celebrate reading among students.