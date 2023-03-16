4-Hers visit historic church

Christ Episcopal Church Warden Joel Brown conducted a tour of the historic church for the School Skippers 4-H Club recently. Leslie Bray Brewer | Special to the News At their Feb. 28 meeting at the Walnut Cove Public Library, School Skippers 4-H Club members deliver Valentines to the “mailboxes” these youth had made and decorated at home. Leslie Bray Brewer | Special to the News Former School Skippers 4-H Club President Elijah Evans. back right, returned to the club on Feb. 28 to lead the 4-Hers in a craft project to create unique snowflakes simply with scissors and white paper. Leslie Bray Brewer | Special to the News On Feb. 28, the School Skippers 4-H Club visited the labyrinth installed by The Lilies Project nonprofit behind Christ Episcopal Church in Walnut Cove. Leslie Bray Brewer | Special to the News

In keeping with their 2022-23 theme of Stokes County history, the School Skippers 4-H Club embarked upon yet another historical tour on on Feb. 28. This time the group members visited Christ Episcopal Church on Summit Street in Walnut Cove.

The 4-Hers initially gathered outdoors behind the church to explore the inlaid-brick labyrinth that was installed in February 2020 by The Lilies Project, a nonprofit directed by Caroline Rutledge Armijo.

Several of the youth walked the meandering, grassy path to the center of the labyrinth and back out to the single entrance/exit point. School Skippers Co-Leader Leslie Bray Brewer gave them a brief history of labyrinths and how this one came to Christ Church.

Once inside the historic church, the 4-Hers listened to Church Warden Joel Brown who taught them the history of the building and explained its mission. He told them how the church was established in 1883, primarily by members of the Hairston family who had owned a massive plantation on the outskirts of Walnut Cove. The ornate stained glass windows behind the pulpit area were donated by that prominent family. The church’s original location was in the area of the current water tower on Ninth Street before it was moved with mules, wagons and much manpower to its present site.

After their tour of Christ Church, the 4-Hers held their official meeting at the Walnut Cove Public Library. The costume theme for February was “Wear Red” in honor of Valentine’s Day. Each 4-Her brought a “mailbox” he/she had decorated at home, as well as Valentines to deliver to fellow club members’ “mailboxes.” Each child took part in the public speaking theme for February—“My Favorite Book.”

For the club’s monthly service project, the 4-Hers brought colorful cards they had created at home to encourage recovering addicts at a local addiction recovery program. When it was time for their monthly arts and crafts project, the School Skippers welcomed former club president Elijah Evans (2011-2014) who had returned to teach them how to cut out intricate snowflake designs from white paper.

For more information on Stokes County 4-H, call the Stokes County Cooperative Extension at 336-593-8179.