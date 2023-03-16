Nancy Reynolds News

Happy birthday to Brenda Killebrew, Katelyn Blevins, Debra Kiger, Liz Tilley, Billy Smith, Nancy Speaks, Heavon Ratcliff, Marshall Gordy, Linda Needham, and Ginger Hunter.

Jo Frankie Johnson is now in Central Continuing Care in Mount Airy. Please keep her in your prayers.

Nancy Reynolds Memory: In 1948, a movie was made at Nancy Reynolds School. Many people in the community have copies. Students are seen in typing class with a typewriter on their desk. Some were seen in home economics class learning to sew, cook and other skills. The cafeteria used a wood fired cook stove. Basketball was played in the old school auditorium. Grades one through twelve were all in the same building without any problems. The movie is now 75 years old with the school turning 100 years old.

The Rock House Ruritan Club will have a turkey shoot every Saturday night, weather permitting, until the end of March with the doors opening at 5 p.m. That is only two more turkey shoots left for this season. Food will be available. The shooting will start at 6 p.m. They are also selling the $50 tickets for their annual $4,000 money giveaway on May 6.

Please remember Betty Collins, June Bowman, Joe Bennett, Allen Puckett, Barbara Jessup, Debbie Horton, Eddie and Margaret Bryd, Donnie and Gaye Tilley, Tim Dwiggins, Jerry Manuel, Joyce Love, Sue Williamson, Mary Holt, Dale Marshall, Doris Sams, Teresa Callahan, Vickie G Lawson, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Ed Lupo,

Delano Creson, Jimmy Inman, Jo Ann McCreary, Ruth McPherson, Doris Jo Secrist, Shirley Hicks, Tom Tilley, and Roger Boles.