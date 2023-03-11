School skippers visit Moratock Furnace

The School Skippers 4-H Club attended a presentation on the history of the Moratock Furnace at Moratock Park. Some of the members can be seen displaying the slag (iron waste left over from the late 1800s) they found nearby. Photos by Leslie Bray Brewer Led by Club Co-Leader Christian Moorefield, School Skipper 4-H Club members participate in a quill and ink craft, using blueberry ink and real feathers, to correspond with their history lesson about the Moratock Furnace during the Civil War. Photos by Leslie Bray Brewer Teens from the School Skippers 4-H Club use feathers and blueberry ink they had made onsite to write poems, letters and other personal things on parchment paper. The craft was chosen to relate to the Civil War era which they discussed during their program on the historic Moratock Furnace which made iron used for Confederate Army weapons. Photos by Leslie Bray Brewer

The School Skippers 4-H Club, as part of its 2022-23 theme of “Stokes County History,” visited the historic Moratock Furnace at Moratock Park in Danbury.

4-H Club Co-Leader Leslie Bray Brewer taught a half-hour program on the history of the furnace—how it was built in the 1840s and used to make iron from Stokes County’s abundant iron ore deposits until it was put out of commission by the Union Army at the end of the Civil War. The 4-Hers even found iron slag embedded in the ground near the old furnace—waste products dating all the way back to the 19th century since the furnace ceased operations during the 1890s.

During their monthly meeting, held under the picnic shelter at the Park, each 4-Her—dressed in the costume theme of “4-H or Fall Apparel”—participated in a public speaking exercise about the exciting things they had done over the summer.

For the monthly craft, Club Co-Leader Christian Moorefield led the youth in doing a quill and ink craft, using ink made from blueberries the 4-Hers crushed onsite, feathers and parchment paper. The monthly service project was purchasing a baby shower gift for their 4-H agent and making cards of appreciation for her.

For more information on Stokes County 4-H, call the Stokes County Cooperative Extension at 336-593-8179.