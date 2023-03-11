Area farmers receive grants

Five farmers from Stokes County and surrounding communities have been named winners in a grant program aimed at supporting family farms.

April Robertson of King, Leigh Beth Tippit of Walnut Cove, Richard Raggi of Madison, Robert Synder of Pinnacle, and Sabrina Moore of Westfield were among 62 individual growers earning grants of between $1,000 and $8,000 from NC AgVentures.

The competitive grants – administered by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, with funding provided through the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission – are awarded to innovative projects aimed at diversifying, expanding or implementing new entrepreneurial plans for farm operations.

The Robertson farm stand serves the Stokes, Forsyth, Yadkin, Surry, Davidson and southern Virginia communities. They grow strawberries and summer produce. They are also selling produce from other local farms as well. Robertson received funds to expand the sheltered retail space.

The Tippit family grows blueberries, figs, apples, persimmons, raspberries, blackberries, elderberries, onions, tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, muscadine grapes, pears, many varieties/colors of bearded iris and day lilies with other cut flowers for bouquets, and a variety of baked goods including breads, pizza, and cookies.

They bottle shelf stable elderberry syrup with markets throughout North Carolina and Virginia. They also raise bees and make holiday wreaths with evergreens growing on the farm. Tippit was awarded funding to plant more elderberries and purchase a bottle filler that will reduce production and labor time.

The Snyder’s Sun and Soil Farm is an intensive, no-till, no-spay seasonal vegetable farm. They grow seedlings to sell and for on-farm use. They grow a variety of vegetables and herbs, potatoes, fruits and berries. Raggi will use grant funds to build an improved wash and pack station that will meet GAP certification and streamline the post-harvest process.

The Snyders market their farm crops directly to the end user. This includes bagged corn, wheat and oats, multiple types of hay, straw, and fresh vegetables. With years of direct sales, they have slowly built a large base of loyal customers. After listening to their customers, they believe value-added livestock feed is the next logical step to meet their customer needs and keep their operation sustainable in the years ahead. Synder received funds to introduce value added livestock feeds to their customer base.

The Moore Gerneration Farm raises 500 to 700 chickens per year, sold at the farmers’ market. They have been renting the poultry processing equipment, but it isn’t always available when needed. Moore received funds to add a poultry processing station.

The North Carolina General Assembly created the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission in 2000 to lessen the financial impact to farmers and tobacco-related businesses caused by the sharp decline of tobacco in the agricultural economy.

All totaled, farmers in 46 counties received grant funding. In addition to Stokes, Surry, and Rockingham counties, othere were in Forsyth, Yadkin, Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Ashe, Cabarrus, Caswell, Catawba, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gaston, Granville, Greene, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Iredell, Johnston, Lincoln, Martin, Mecklenburg, Nash, Northampton, Orange, Person, Pitt, Randolph, Rowan, Sampson, Stanly, Union, Vance, Wake, Wayne, Wilson, Wilkes, and Warren counties.

Cooperative Extension is an educational partnership of the state’s two land-grant universities, North Carolina State and North Carolina A&T State University, county governments and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Its mission is to deliver education and technology that enrich the lives, land and economy of North Carolina.

For more information about the grant program, visit https://agventures.ces.ncsu.edu/grant-program/