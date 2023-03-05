High 5 at Hanging Rock offers a challenge

While the Friends of Sauratown Mountains will be holding a group hike on March 12 for its members, the real action will be about a month later, with the return of the annual High 5 at Hanging Rock on April 15.

That event offers runners, hikers, and outdoor adventurers a challenge of trying to reach all five of the Hanging Rock Park’s highest peaks in one day — a roughly 10-mile course with plenty of up and down hiking, and climbing, awaiting those who take on the challenge.

Donna Alexander, president of the Sauratown Friends organization, said the event is the organization’s single biggest fundraiser each year. There is the challenging 10-mile course, which includes summitting Moore’s Knob, Cooks Wall, and Hanging Rock Mountains, along with a pass-by of Wolf Rock and House Rock.

“Due to the length, change in elevation and trail conditions, this will be a strenuous hike or run and will test everyone’s physical abilities,” the group’s website said of the event.

For those who would like to take part in the fun, but are not quite up for the big challenge, there is a five-mile walk/hike/run which crests Moore’s Knob.

At the end of the challenge, she said there are food trucks and plenty of people onhand, making it a “festive” atmosphere. Participants also get a t-shirt and plenty of “SWAG,” including a $10 food voucher.

The field is capped at 400 participants, she said, and often includes people from all over North Carolina.

“There were a lot of people from Raleigh,” she said of one of the first things she noticed when helping run the event. “That was my take from that day — there were a lot of people from Raleigh, Durham, that area.”

The participants, she said, tackle the course in different ways. “You can run it and walk it. We have runners, hikers, people who are doing it as fast walkers. Moore’s Knob — it’s very steep, a runner can’t run it, I don’t think.” Regardless of how someone completes the course, she said covering 10 miles of that terrain is “a good day.”

Funds raised from the event are used to meet the various needs of both Hanging Rock State Park and Pilot Mountain State Park.

She said the group uses money it raises for a variety of programs at both state parks. helping to protect the natural resources and help with maintenance and upkeep, along with some educational programs at the parks.

On High 5 at Hanging Rock day, the group, along with people from other agencies, spend the day out on the course as volunteers, keeping participants on track and safe.

The cost is $45 per person, and advance online registration ends at 11 p.m. on April 11, while mail-in registration must be received by April 10. In-person registration and packet-pick up is available at the site of the event, at a cost of $55, if there are still slots available.

To register, or for more information — including how to register your dog for the event — visit

https://high5athangingrock.com/