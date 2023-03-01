Two swept up in drug operation

Two Walnut Cove men were arrested last week and charged with several drug-related offenses, including possession and distribution charges.

Brain Scott Mitchell and James Roy Webster, each living in residences on Hairston Street, were arrested on Feb. 23 and charged in the cases, according to a statement released by Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons. He did not release their full addresses, nor their ages.

Mitchell is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, manufacture/sell/delivering a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; felony maintaining a drug dwelling; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was placed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Webster was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II substance (cocaine); possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; manufacture/sell/delivering of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; felony maintaining a drug dwelling; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was placed under $30,000 secured bond.

Sheriff Lemons said the arrests were a culmination of a “several months long investigation by conducting two separate narcotic search warrants in the London area of Walnut Cove.”

According to the sheriff, when the search warrants were served at Mitchell’s home, a number of items were found in his possession. Among those were about 240 grams of marijuana, three handguns, three rifles and a shotgun.

”Also located in the residence was multiple drug paraphernalia items and $700 in cash. Some of the marijuana that was located was packaged in separate bags and ready to be sold,” he said.

The second suspect, Webster, was found to be in possession of 20 grams of crack cocaine, 60 grams of marijuana, digital scales, baggies and $3,000 in cash. “The crack cocaine was packaged in small rocks that normally sale for around $20,” he said.

“Our deputies and detectives are thankful for the tips that our community members provide to help us get these illegal drugs off of our streets. This particular investigation led to us seizing drugs that were packaged for sale within eyesight of one of our schools,” the sheriff said. “If you suspect someone of selling drugs, please contact our office so that we can do our part to make our county a safer place to live. I also want to send a special thanks to the other agencies who assisted us in this investigation.”

The sheriff’s office was assisted in this investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.