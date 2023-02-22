Black History Month program set for Saturday

Minister Calvin Lowery will be the guest speaker at Walnut Cove’s Black History Month program on Saturday, Feb,. 25, beginning at 3 p.m.

This annual event, sponsored by the Christian Awareness Program, will be held at St. Mary’s UMC at 412 Hairston Street in Walnut Cove. Program Chairperson Charles Welch is looking for any young people who have participated in CAP through the years via essay competitions, praise dances, singing or the annual MLK Day March. He would like to know how CAP’s youth programs have impacted their lives and asks that they attend the service to inspire other local youth.

For more information, Welch can be reached at 336-529-9821.