School Skippers take historic tour, share goals

The School Skippers 4-H Club enjoyed making vision board collages at their Jan. 27 meeting, each member giving a short speech about their 2023 goals. (Submitted photo)

The School Skippers 4-H Club, as part of their 2022-23 school year theme of Stokes County history, took a walking tour of Danbury on Friday, Jan. 27.

Led by Danbury resident and local historian Olivia Shelton, the 4-Hers visited the historic Danbury Community Church which was built in 1894; they especially enjoyed the ringing of the church bell from the corner bell tower.

Next they walked across the road to the old Stokes County Jail, built around 1904, and were able to peer inside the windows as they learned its history.

On down Old Church Road they walked until they reached the historic Clark Memorial Presbyterian Church, built in 1893 by George Clark from Brooklyn, New York, for the African-American population of Danbury. The youth learned how the church was in operation until 1968 and then was later purchased by the descendants of its former members. Reunions of those descendants are still held there annually.

The final stop on the tour was the one-room schoolhouse just below the church. It also was built by Clark to serve as a Sunday School for black children on Sundays and a regular school for them during the week. Even in later years when the older black children were bused to London School, the younger children were still taught in the little school there on the Dan River.

The 4-Hers then held their regular monthly meeting with their January theme of “Pajama and Wig Day.” Their January craft was for each youth to make a 2023 vision board collage and then discuss it as part of the club’s monthly public speaking exercise. Since the School Skippers 4-H Club emphasizes service, each family brought food donations to be taken to East Stokes Outreach Ministry in Walnut Cove. For more information on Stokes County 4-H, call the Stokes County Cooperative Extension at 336-593-8179.