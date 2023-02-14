Man found with stolen car, 2 run-aways

A Winston-Salem man was arrested recently in Stokes County, after he was found in a stolen car with two run-away juveniles.

Dwayne Broadway, 18, of Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting an officer, after he was found in the car and allegedly lied to deputies about his name and where he was from. He was placed under a $2,000 secured bond, according to a release from the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. No other information on Broadway was released.

According to the statement released by Captain Danny Bottoms, deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of Linden Drive just after midnight on Feb. 6. Upon arrival, deputies approached the vehicle and discovered two individuals sitting in the front passenger area.

Bottoms said the deputies asked the occupants for identification, and where they were from.

“They both gave the officers fictitious names and said they had come from Florida,” the captain said in the statement.

One of the deputies located the registered owner’s information and requested the Winston-Salem Police Department to go by the registered owner’s address in that city. Winston-Salem officers located the owner — whose name was not released by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office — and she told the police no one had permission to have her vehicle and she was not aware of anyone by the names given to the deputy.

“Upon further investigation, officers were able to determine that the driver was Dwayne Broadway, 18 years old, of Winston-Salem…and the passenger was a runaway juvenile from Winston-Salem,” Bottoms said in his statement.

When the owner arrived on the scene, she gave deputies permission to search her vehicle, during which time they discovered another runaway juvenile from Davidson County hiding in the hatch area of the vehicle. Broadway was arrested and charged at that time.

Authorities did not release the names, ages, nor any other information regarding the two run-aways.

“We appreciate the help of our community and them contacting our agency when something does not seem right. With their help, we were able to get a victim their vehicle back before it was even reported stolen and two juveniles returned to their families,” said Sheriff Joey Lemons