Calvary Christian continues adding to new school

Pastor Kevin Broyhill and longtime principal Sidney Main cut the commemorative ribbon in celebration of the new building at the beginning of the school year. Courtesy photos

Calvary Baptist Church in King broke ground on their new $5 million school in May of 2021, opened the doors to students last fall, and is building a new playground this week.

“It’s been an exciting process and a great new school year,” said vice principal Bradley Nagel.

Nagel said construction took around 10 months for the 37,000 square foot facility and includes 14 classrooms, a new gym which can host two games at once, an expansive cafeteria with a full kitchen, and a state-of-the-art security system. Each classroom is equipped with 75-inch televisions that allow teachers to screencast educational information from their phones or computers, allowing classes to be more interactive.

“The way students are wired today, you can give them a worksheet on a screen, and they get excited about it. Having an entire class able to see and work together is helpful.”

Careful consideration was put into the design of the school and students learning environment took precedence.

“All of our furniture is multifunctional so students can work collaboratively. Our desks are about 25 percent larger than a traditional desk, so it allows for a better workstation,” Nagel said.

Nagel noted chairs and desks are also custom built to a student’s height. Desks were designed one size for kindergarten and first graders, another size for second and third grade, fourth grade with its own size, and fifth through high school considerably larger.

Along with a resource center for students in need of additional educational support, each student from kindergarten to high school receives their own laptop.

Founded in 1982, the school has been on Spainhour Drive in King until now, but it’s always been the goal to have the church and students together at one campus, Nagel said.

Calvary currently has 255 students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade and also provides a preschool program.

“Three years ago when I was enrolling my son in kindergarten, we were looking for the best education we could possibly find for our child,” Nagel said. “I taught somewhere else, went to a different church, but we looked all over the area and we found the best education for our child at Calvary.”

While the school is proud to offer traditional sports programs, four cheerleading squads, middle and high school concert bands, award winning fine arts, it’s the Christian education they’re most invested in.

“That’s what it’s all about to us,” Nagel said. “The Bible tells us we’re supposed to spread the gospel throughout the entire world. So, the only way that we’re going to teach others how to do that is to start when they’re young, to teach them to love the Lord with all their heart, their soul, and their mind and to do all they can to glorify Him.”

He added, “We teach a biblical worldview in everything that we do. It’s a biblical viewpoint in science class, in social studies, history, math and science. We teach Bible every day and students hear and learn about the gospel.”

While some may think Christian education is out of reach financially, Nagel said that isn’t the case.

“The state offers a North Carolina Opportunity Scholarship and if you’re coming from a public school there’s options to qualify,” he said. “There are also Calvary School grants and multi-child grants to help offset tuition. There are ways to make it work.”

Nagel said the school is committed to helping young people pursue their education and plans to offer dual enrollment next year through Surry Community College or Forsyth Technical Community College.

“They can earn an associates degree when they graduate,” he said and added, “We want to help our students achieve their goals.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

