Stokes County Arts Council college scholarships available

The Stokes County Arts Council is proud to announce that they are currently
accepting applications for college art scholarships for the upcoming 2023-2024
school year. This year’s scholarship applications include two opportunities.
The Arts Scholarship is eligible for Stokes County residents graduating from one of
the county high schools or an accredited homeschool who plan to major in an
arts-related degree program at an institution of higher learning. Minors in an arts-
related program may also be considered. A student currently attending an
institution of higher learning with the same career goals may also apply. An
institution of higher learning approved by the Scholarship Review Committee
must have already accepted the student. This opportunity includes the Rick
Flannery Scholarship, given annually by the family of Rick Flannery, a career arts
educator who taught at North Stokes High School.
The 2023 #yesYOUcan Scholarship was created by Tara Schiphof and Melanie
Oakley in memory of their mother and grandmother, Lynne Oakley, in an effort to
help the next generation persevere through life’s greatest challenges. This
scholarship is eligible for residents graduating from one of the county’s high
schools or an accredited homeschool, who plan to continue their education at an
institution of higher learning, be it four-year, two-year, or technical college.
The amount of the scholarships will be based upon the financial need of the
applicant. The recipient may reapply every year while attending an institution of
higher learning. The scholarship will be paid directly to the institution only.
Applications are due at the Arts Council office by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 17,
2023. The committee will not consider late applications or incomplete applications
that are not in the office by the close of business on March 17. Applications are
available online at https://stokesarts.org/scholarships/
For more information, contact the Stokes County Arts Council at 336-593-8159.