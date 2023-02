Magic Mike, a one-year-old gentle Shepherd mix, is the 1,000th animal saved at the Friends of Stokes Shelter and is currently available for adoption. The Friends of Stokes Shelter Inc. operates a no-kill Animal Adoption Center at 1111 Dodgetown Road in the Meadows community between Walnut Cove and Danbury. Adoption applications are available at friendsofstokesshelter.com or for more information call 336-914-9270.