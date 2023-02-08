Local author featured in latest Chicken Soup for the Soul book

A new installment of an inspirational classic released Jan. 24, ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul: Lessons Learned from My Dog’ and local author Linda Tilley of Lawsonville is a contributor.

Tilley recounts finding a reddish-brown puppy abandoned on Piney Grove Church Road, not far from her home. The little dog, she eventually named Brandy, sat patiently waiting for its owner to retrieve her. Tilley said the next day, the puppy made the trek back to where she’d been dropped off, sitting in the same spot alongside the road.

“I was so glad to see her but sad that she was waiting for the inhumane person who had discarded her like a piece of trash,” Tilley wrote.

The author went on to share how Brandy had become an integral part of her family over the next 14 years. She described the docile dog as having a happy personality and a quirky habit of stealing and hiding shoes.

Tilley is a new contributor to Chicken Soup for the Soul books but has been writing since 2001.

“I have always had a vivid imagination,” she said. “I started a science fiction novel for young adults. I self-published ‘Mary Princess of Ayri’ in 2003 and it’s still available on Amazon. I enjoy getting lost in a story and developing the characters. The words seem to flow easily but editing is not as much fun.”

Chicken Soup for the Soul is donating royalties from the book to American Humane, along with the royalties from its other new book, Chicken Soup for the Soul: Lessons Learned from My Cat.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.