Long line at weekend food distribution

Second Harvest employee Jenny Moore handed out bottled drinks in Danbury Saturday morning. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Second Harvest provided fresh fruit to cars who drove through the community distribution. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Stokes County caseworkers Jennifer McHone and Crystal Burrow pitched in to help at the community food distribution on Saturday. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News The drive-through distribution line stretched around the social services offices and up the hill to the Ronald Reagan Building parking lot. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. hosted its first food distribution in Stokes County and hundreds of cars lined up to receive boxes of various meat products, canned goods, snack items, fresh produce and drinks. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News

Cars began lining up before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning in front of the Stokes County Department of Social Services in Danbury for boxes of free food.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. hosted its first food distribution in Stokes County, and Lisa Richardson, Second Harvest’s Vice President of Operations said they were prepared to assist 425 households with various meat products, canned goods, snack items, fresh produce and drinks.

“We planned for 425 households, but that equates to between 1,200 and 1,600 individuals,” Richardson said. “We’re able to give out excess inventory that we have at Second Harvest. Instead of letting it go bad, we get it out as quickly as possible.”

It’s a difficult time for many families, she explained.

“We have seen a 51% decrease in our big source of food which comes from the government, but luckily we’ve been able to make up for some of the decrease in other types of products. Whether we’re purchasing, doing extra food drives or getting more from our retail stores, we are searching for ways to assist because people will be experiencing more need as those SNAP benefits start to decrease,” she said.

Beginning in March, eligible households who qualify for Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), will no longer receive the extra benefits they have obtained since March of 2020.

Since the pandemic in early 2020 an average of 900,000 North Carolina households received FNS emergency allotments, giving more families access to nutritional meals that support healthy and productive lives.

“It will be tough,” Richardson said. “Even now with just inflation, it’s concerning.”

Richardson pointed out food insecurity is an ongoing issue, and she sees it firsthand at the distribution sites Second Harvest regularly organizes.

“I’ve seen the joy on a child’s face when they receive a bag of apples. It’s a treat for them. I’ve watched kids look at a bagel and not realize what it is because they’ve never had it. In those few seconds, we’re making someone’s life a little more stable, even if it’s only for supper that night.”

To help make the event successful, the team at Second Harvest met with Stokes County’s Department of Social Services to map out Saturday’s distribution plan.

“They showed us around, showed us all the different parking lots we could use. They were instrumental in getting this all together. It has run very smoothly and we have local volunteers helping out, the fire department, the sheriff’s department. It’s been a major collaboration.”

Richardson sent the distribution information to partnering agencies such East Stokes Outreach Ministry, King Outreach Ministry and Northern Stokes Food Pantry, along with the county’s senior centers, department agencies and the school system.

Malcolm Hairston, a Second Harvest employee for the past 10 years and Stokes native, helped distribute food on Saturday.

“No place I’d rather be,” he said with a smile. “I love giving back and I love being able to do it in my hometown. I know there’s needs here, and I haven’t seen anybody that I know yet, but I’m sure I will.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.