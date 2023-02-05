SCC names President’s List students

Surry Community College recently announced the names of students who had qualified for the fall semester President’s List.

Students qualifying for the President’s List must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.8 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.” Students on the President’s List receive a congratulatory letter.

Those making the President’s List include:

Elizabeth Atkins, Charlotte Anne Banfield, Maegan Olivia Banks, Chandler Britt Bobbitt, Paige Renee Bowman, Cora Ann Branch, Ashley Margaret Burrell, Jessica Lynn Callaway, David Whitaker Childs, Joshua James Childs, Corbin Chase Collins, Lecksi Jenell Collins, Savannah Grace Collins, Michael Chad Cornell, Adam Blake Culler, Peggy Corina De la Cruz, Ethan Alexander Diaz, Abbigail Grace Draughn, Samuel Thomas Eads, Adah Faith Easler, and Michelle Carter Frye, all of Mount Airy;

Abigail Hope Gerber, Ashton Bree Golding, Caitlin Sierra Grubb, Landon Ryan Hawks, Taylor Kristine Hawks, Laken Brooke Haynes, Darius Ian Hayter, Abigail Hernandez Mata, Eperson E. Hughes, Ashly Nicole Key, Kamron Luke Kirkman, Renee Loraine Kirkman, Andrew Blake Lawson, Jackson Dale Lindsay, Joseph R. McDougal, Melissa Lizbeth Mendoza Maldonado, Tosha Nicole Murray, Dylan Douglas Myers, Josie Gonzalez Nunez, Summer Sky Phipps, Seth Hawkins Ramey and Johnathan Blake Shoemaker, all of of Mount Airy;

Allyn-Claire Simmons, Bridgette Denise Slate, Emory Faith Taylor, Michelle Thao, Madison Taylor Thomas, Benjamin Scott Thomason, Peyton Victoria Utt, Luis Fernando Valle, Douglas Michael Vanvleet, Diego Vega, Giselle Vega, Taylor Kathleen Vernon, Alyssa Danielle White, Aiden Scott Wilson, Sara Elizabeth Woodruff and Mason Yancey Nichols, all of Mount Airy;

Gabriel Ty Oerter of Danbury; Joshua Stephen Bunke, Angelica Cortes, Lanie Chase Fitzgerald, Camille Alexandra Jimenez, Itzel Lachino-Lopez, Alexis Munoz Martinez, Kenneth Francisco Mendoza Uribio, Taylor Grace Newman and Haylee Santiago Orellana of Dobson;

Kody Craig Ballou, Khloe Madison Bennett, Angela Horton Flippin, Logan Anna Graves, Jay Richard Mitchell, Tyler Andrew Oakes, Peyton Ryan Pugh, Matthew Glen Sylsberry, Marisol Ocampo Urquiza and Kevin Carlston Yount of Pilot Mountain;

Mattie Katherann Cave and Owen Michael Greenstreet of Ararat; Rebecca Kelli Allen, Bridgett Hunt Bowman, Morgan Nichole Bryant, Emma Rose Hutchens and Joseph Pearman of Pinnacle; Carl Michael Dallas Gardner and Shaylee Faith Tilley of Lowgap; Alisha Lynnette Hawkins, Logan Brady Wilmoth, Harley Alexandra Casstevens and Toby Wayne Groce of State Road; John Dellenback and Sydney Alexandria Presa of Ararat, Virginia.; Matthew Reed Blair of Cana, Virginia; Levi Silas Reynolds of Galax, Virginia;

Austin Clay Workman of Belews Creek; Annette Angeles-Arellano Boonville, Keradyn Hope Bates, Ethan McKee Brewer, Angel Jose Espinoza, Anna Katharyn Hobson, Elizabeth Catherine Johnson, Molly Elizabeth Maske, Morgan Elizabeth Moxley, Elijah Brantley Ruiz, Cameron Daniel Smitherman and Bryson Lee Wood of Boonville;

Samielle Delafuente Baldillo, Kayla Marie Belza, Alexis Lauralee Collins, Brittney Lauren Gammons, Octavio Joaquin-Torres, Joshua Matthew Lambert, Aiden Christopher Lyon, Ansin Michael Paolillo, Jo Rierson, Annabelle Layne Shore, Danielle Anastasia Smith, Conner Matthew Streit, Aaron Theodore Woodell of East Bend; Rebecca Lee Bates, Lela L. Britton, Alexander Casanova Marcial, Samantha Nicole Chattin, Ryan Blake Coffey, Paul Michael Grider, Brody Ray Vestal and Abigail Grace Wagoner of Elkin; Jeffrey Clifton Roten of Ennice; Jennifer Marie Evans of Glade Valley;

Tiffany Trivette Cain, Gaige Austin Cass, Estephanie Sanchez Juarez Camryn, Brooke Shore and Christopher Michael Spann of Hamptonville; Angela Nichole Gonzalez of Harmony; Avery Elizabeth Castle, Norhan Elshamshery, Emma Noel Freed, Madelyn Claire Holleman, Dakota Cheyenne Johnson, Megan Renee Mabe, Keith Blane Macy, Peyton Brady Ponce-De-Leon, Brock William Reece, Michael Tyler Reinhardt and Christopher Beau Sizemore of Jonesville;

Kayleigh Faith Cooper, Emma Dione Frazier, Taylor Grace George, Tyler Owen Mosley, Rhyan Elizabeth Sapp and Brendan Riley Smith of King; Malakai Nova Sharick-Duckworth of Lewisville; Hunter Chayse Koontz of Lexington; Hannah Faith Winters of Millers Creek; Caleb Zane Hawkins and Leslie Yesenia Martinez of Mocksville; Rachel Emmaline Cooke of Newton; Christopher George Minton and Olivia Nicole Redding of North Wilkesboro;

Christina Kelly Blakley, Victoria Faith Blakley and Lainey Elizabeth Williamson of Pfafftown; Autumn Timora Hall of Ronda; Stephanie Renee Carson of Rural Hall; Ashley Renae Hart of Sparta; Abigail Clayre Barrow of Stokesdale; Austin Turner Lapham of Taylorsville; Emmabele Krestyna Hodges of Thomasville; Samuel Jeffrey McHan of Thurmond; Cassey Brook Mikles of Tobaccoville; Benjamin Ford Holmes of Traphill; Kara Brienne Moore of Trinity; Isaac Wayne Heathof Walnut Cove; Jenifher Alessandra Flores Martinez and Brittany Victoria Williard of Winston-Salem;

Kristin Aguilar, Charles David Baldwin, Cameron Joshua Bradsher, Angelyna Modesta Castro, Kaleb James Collins, Giovanni De la Sancha-Carrisoza, Alexandra Marvel Flores-Ruiz, Autumn Michelle Freeman, Andrew Milas Gammons, Wyatt David Hawks, Madelyn Carol Hutchens, Alexandria Lynn Kusztyb, Lorena Mendoza Perez, Skylar Cheyenne Mosley, Savannah Rae Odom, Devin Everette Smith, Eyra Mae Stewart of Yadkinville. Barry Dean Vanhoy, Laura Renee Wiles and Eli Glenn Wingler of Yadkinville;