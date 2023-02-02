School Skillers visit rock house, make donations

At the conclusion of their October meeting, School Skippers 4-H Club members pose with their completed autumn leaves ornament craft and bags filled with their donations for the Northern Stokes Food Pantry. Submitted photo School Skippers 4-H Club co-leader Leslie Bray Brewer did a half-hour presentation about Col. Jack Martin, his Revolutionary War service, how he built the Rock House in the late 1700s and his now-famous legacy. Submitted photo

In October, the School Skippers 4-H Club visited the historic Stokes County Rock House, dressed in that month’s costume theme of “Favorite Character.”

Club co-leader Leslie Bray Brewer did a half-hour presentation on Col. Jack Martin and the famous Rock House that he built in the 1700s. Following that, the club members held their regular business meeting on the porch of the nearby Rock House Ruritan Community Building.

After the meeting, club co-leader Christian Moorefield led the youth in making autumn leaf crafts. The 4-Hers brought food donations for the Northern Stokes Food Pantry as their monthly service project; these donations were later delivered by the Moorefield family. For more information on Stokes County 4-H, call the Stokes County Cooperative Extension at 336-593-8179.