South Stokes Fire and Rescue 2022 Awards and Recognitions

Rescue Member of the Year went to Jimmy Brown and HD Dillman III, Junior Firefighter of the Year Izaiah Mabe, Firefighter of the Year HD Dillman III and Officer of the Year Harold Dillman Jr. Courtesy photos South Stokes Fire and Rescue presented a special recognition to Nicole Durham and Keyleigh Jaynes. Courtesy photos South Stokes Fire and Rescue recognized Nubbin Greene and Dennis Brown on their recent retirement. Courtesy photos South Stokes Fire and Rescue recognized Harold Dillman Jr. for his 45 years of service, Mike James 60 years, Brad Mitchell 35 years, Jim Mitchell 50 years, Phil Joyce 45 years, Rodney Garver 45 years, Dennis Brown 30 years, Nubbin Greene 50 years, Randy Williams 50 years, and David Williamson 40 years (not pictured Jeff Collins 30 years and Bobby Boles 45 years). Courtesy photos

South Stokes Fire and Rescue recognized Nubbin Greene and Dennis Brown on their recent retirement.

Rescue Member of the Year went to Jimmy Brown and HD Dillman III, Junior Firefighter of the Year Izaiah Mabe, Firefighter of the Year HD Dillman III and Officer of the Year Harold Dillman Jr.

South Stokes Fire and Rescue presented a special recognition to Nicole Durham and Keyleigh Jaynes.

South Stokes Fire and Rescue recognized Harold Dillman Jr. for his 45 years of service, Mike James 60 years, Brad Mitchell 35 years, Jim Mitchell 50 years, Phil Joyce 45 years, Rodney Garver 45 years, Dennis Brown 30 years, Nubbin Greene 50 years, Randy Williams 50 years, and David Williamson 40 years (not pictured Jeff Collins 30 years and Bobby Boles 45 years).

South Stokes Fire and Rescue serves the Walnut Cove, Germanton, Meadows and Quaker Gap area.