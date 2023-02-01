FOSS in need of services manager

The Friends of Stokes Shelter (FOSS) animal adoption center located in the Meadows Community is looking for a Part Time Services Manager. FOSS is a non-profit, no kill animal shelter that rescues and finds homes for animals from the Stokes County Animal Shelter. FOSS is operated 100% on donations from the community. The services manager oversees the office functions for the business, manages the social media pages and the website, assists with volunteer training and performs community outreach. If you or someone you know is interested in working with FOSS, please visit the website at friendsofstokesshelter.com for a complete job description and list of job requirements as well as an application.