Tragic accident leads to death at American Legion

A juvenile died after riding a bull at a rodeo at the American Legion Post 290 in King Saturday night.

According to Brandon Gentry, Director of Emergency Services in Stokes County, units responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 8:24 p.m. at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series.

Two EMTs, who were contracted by the rodeo from the King Fire Department to be on standby, performed lifesaving measures until Stokes EMS arrived at the scene at 8:34 p.m., Gentry said.

The patient was transported to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Emergency Room and arrived at 9:09 p.m.

Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC, located in Union Grove, released the following statement on their Facebook page:

“Everyone here at Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC would like to give our sincere condolences to the family and friends of bull rider, [the juvenile victim]. Our sport is truly a family and we are so thankful for everyone that was there to help. We are thankful for our on site EMT’s, paramedics and law enforcement that work so hard to care for the cowboys. This is a tragic event and words cannot describe the pain felt by this loss. We ask everyone to come together and pray for his family for comfort and healing in this difficult time.”