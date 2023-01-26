The Old Paths: Wishing for a winter wonderland

A string of cool-white LED snowflakes is casually draped across my living room mantel, stretching its wintry illusion across my computer desk and TV stand. The stark white of the lights against my sky-blue walls fools me into thinking I am living in a winter wonderland. Throw pillows wearing blue covers decorated with white snowflakes nestle cozily on the couch and chairs. Large snowflakes cut out of white paper by my children are taped onto my schoolbook cabinet.

Three different snowman lanterns light up and scatter snow inside their glass globes, costing me a small fortune in batteries. Ceramic snowmen (and women!) are scattered as knickknacks around the room. Some still wear their Christmas-themed red and green scarves pinned with holly, but I care not. I refuse to pack away the snow people until I succumb to the need for my St. Patrick’s Day decorations.

And that Irish holiday seems nigh because when I look out of my living room window, I see grass celebrating the wearin’ o’ the green and a stream rushing by with its springtime gurgle.

Walking across a snowman rug into my kitchen, I am greeted with the comforting glow of warm-white LED snowflakes dangling from a string that lies in graceful swags across my china cabinet and baker’s rack. The jolly snowmen on my window valances seem to be smiling down on my red tablecloth that teems with white snowflakes. I look down at the red rugs at the sink and stove—both of which shout to me in white letters, “LET IT SNOW!”

Yet the view from my kitchen windows presents me with a late January landscape bereft of snow, and I know if I open the door, I will hear the springlike sound of the peepers down by my creek.

I reckon you have figured out by now that I love snow. Notice that I did not say “winter”; I said “snow.” Here in the South, the two are not synonymous. This “ain’t” Anchorage, Alaska, you know. Although I am doing much better about appreciating the four seasons the good Lord gave us here in the Old North State, I still struggle with the feeling that if it’s not going to snow, let’s just move from December to March.

I mean, I love some things about January—the excitement swirling around the start of a New Year and especially MLK Day. The annual MLK Day March is perhaps my favorite event in my hometown! People of all shades of color gather in unity to peacefully stroll through downtown Walnut Cove, singing old hymns like “Down By the Riverside” as we laugh and chat before arriving at Rising Star Baptist Church to close out with a time of prayer. When we marched last week, the love of God flowed through the sunshine-infused atmosphere more strongly than I have ever felt it in my 15 years at that event.

So I guess I better hang on to January. But wouldn’t it be better with some snow for sledding and snowball-throwing and snow cream-making?

And I will concede that February isn’t so bad either—celebrating Valentine’s Day with my beloved hubster, watching some of my favorite Black History Month-themed movies, studying Washington and Lincoln with my teenaged son on Presidents’ Day. But couldn’t it be improved with delicate snowflakes falling gently from the sky to cover up winter’s dull browns and faded greens with a blanket of lustrous white?

On the old paths of 19th-century literature, James Russell Lowell described it much better than I can in his famous poem, “The First Snowfall”:

“The snow had begun in the gloaming,

And busily all the night

Had been heaping field and highway

With a silence deep and white.

Every pine and fir and hemlock

Wore ermine too dear for an earl,

And the poorest twig on the elm-tree

Was ridged inch deep with pearl.”

I can even now imagine the sound of a snowfall. You can’t really hear it, yet you can. And as it beautifies the scars of our barren landscape, it also muffles the jarring sounds of our modern environment. The Carpenters may not have been singing about snow in their 1976 song, but their lyrics fit a snowy evening: “There’s a kind of hush all over the world tonight…”

And lest you think the tranquil hush is all in your imagination, let me scientifically assure you that it is not. Snow is a natural sound-absorber. The ice crystals in each six-sided, porous snowflake have space between them. Sound waves in the atmosphere are efficiently absorbed into these vacant spaces, leaving our surroundings quieter. It only takes a few inches of snow—preferably light, fluffy snow—to absorb 60 percent of the sounds around us.

So the grating sound of that loud car chugging slowly down the slick road gets trapped in those little spaces of the snowflakes. The yells of the kids fighting over the sled are softened as they are sucked into those small holes between the snowflakes. And we pause, taking in the serenity of the stillness, the tranquility of the quietude.

I am longing for that experience once more. By this time last year, we had enjoyed a snow already. February looms just beyond the calendar page—a month when bulb greenery begins to break through winter’s sod. By month’s end, we often have daffodils silently shouting, “Spring!”

When March rolls around, I am ready to till the garden spot and begin grounding barefoot outdoors again. My snowmen and snowflake lights will be resting in the darkness of my “Winter Decorations” tub in the attic. My longing for snow that waxed wondrously in December will have waned woefully in the brighter light of spring’s promise.

So I need snow now. I need to sit by the window and watch the snowflakes float ethereally downward. I need to walk in a winter wonderland and stick out my tongue to let a snowflake dissolve there. I need to build a snowman with my children and sled down my driveway. I need to come back inside my cozy house and savor snow cream’s sugary deliciousness.

I may even pull back out my old Johnny Mathis Christmas album to hear him sing above the scratchings of the vinyl:

“It’s a marshmallow world in the winter,

When the snow comes to cover the ground

It’s the time for play, it’s a whipped cream day

I wait for it the whole year round!”

Me, too, Johnny. Me, too! Bring on the snow!

