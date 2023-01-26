Nancy Reynolds News

Nancy Reynolds Elementary School is turning 100 years old this year. We would love to see your stories and comments about this school. I will start off by saying Sally Needham, my mom’s great aunt, was the first and only graduate the first year. Our Mother Juanita Gordy attended school there and loved to play basketball. All of her children, Mary, Nancy Marshall and Ruth Gordy attended this great school.

Our children, grandchildren and Ruth has great-grandchildren who attend Nancy Reynolds. Our family has supported this school for generations. We are all members of the Rock House Ruritan Club which supports the school with supplies two or more scholarships per year.

Happy Birthday to Luke Boyles. Billie Drew, and Jonathan Volger.

Eddie Byrd is home from the hospital. His wife Margaret now has Covid.

Ted Mitchell is in the hospital with pnuemonia and Covid.

Barbara Jessup has Covid. Her son Mike Jessup died Jan. 11 at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He is survived by his wife Kathy and two children, Sarah Splawn (Matt) and Hannah Yoon (Joe).

The Rock House Ruritan Club will have a turkey shoot every Saturday night, weather permitting, with the doors opening at 5 pm. Food will be available. The shooting will start at 6 p.m.

Please remember Ted Mitchell, Barbara Jessup, Debbie Horton, Eddie and Margaret Bryd Donnie and Gaye Tilley, Tim Dwiggins, Jerry Manuel, Joyce Love, Sue Williamson, Mary Holt, Dale Marshall, Doris Sams, Teresa Callahan, Vickie G Lawson, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Delano Creson, Jimmy Inman, Erline Merritt, Jo Ann McCreary, Ruth McPherson, Doris Jo Secrist, Shirley Hicks, Marian Nunn, Tom Tilley, Roger Boles and Danny Sisk.

Joe Bennett on Oscar Frye Road fell at his home Saturday afternoon. He was taken to Northern Regional Hospital and was transferred to Winston-Salem hospital due to a broken collar bone, two ribs and internal bleeding. Please keep Joe in your prayers.