Thank a Veteran

The Stokes County Register of Deeds is continuing the Thank a Vet program and hopes to see more businesses get involved.

“We began this program not knowing what the engagement would be, but we hoped that if word got out, the veterans would take advantage of the service. We kicked off the program the Monday after Veteran’s Day, and we have had over 30 veterans to come in for their discount card. As word continues to spread among our local veterans, we hope that many more will come in,” explained Stokes County Register of Deeds Brandon Hooker.

To register, a veteran simply brings in their Military Discharge/DD214 Form, along with a valid photo ID, to the Register of Deeds office, and records it. If the veteran already has a Military Discharge/DD214 form on file, their identity is confirmed by their photo ID. Once the Military Discharge/DD214 form is recorded, the veteran is issued their Veteran Discount Card. Then, the veteran presents the card to a participating local business to receive a discount on their goods or services.

Hooker said he heard about the program shortly after taking office.

“The surrounding Registers of Deeds offices have already implemented it and have found success with it. It was conceived by the Guilford County Register of Deeds, Mr. Jeff Thigpen, several years ago. The more I heard about it, the more I wanted it in Stokes County. I believe that our veterans are an underserved demographic in this country and that, though well-intentioned, the federal veteran programs are so bogged down in a mismanaged bureaucracy, that they aren’t getting enough real help to real people. The Thank a Vet program is simple, practical, and it’s local. It isn’t flashy and it isn’t saving lives or anything, but it provides the veteran with a local service that they can depend on. It is one of the best examples of good government on the local level that I’ve seen,” he said.

The county gets to provide a new, no-cost service, the veteran receives discounts, and the businesses get recognition as a participant. It’s a win-win, Hooker added.

Efforts have been made on social media, print media, and through the King Chamber of Commerce to reach out to businesses, but responses have been slow.

“Business owners have a lot to deal with right now, especially given the high cost of doing business, and completing paperwork to participate in our program probably isn’t a high priority. I completely understand that, however, I would encourage our local businesses to consider participating in this program to show how much our veterans are appreciated. If the business already offers discounts, complete the form, and turn it in anyway, to receive the recognition on our website. The form is only one page and simple to complete,” Hooker said.

Sadly, patriotism is a fading sentiment in our country, Hooker said.

“As Americans, we should be grateful for the freedoms we enjoy, and thanking a veteran for defending those freedoms is a special way to show patriotism. Customers take notice of businesses who show support of worthy causes, and honoring veterans is certainly one of the most noble causes there is.”

