Vaya Health reaching out through peer support

According to CORE-NC, Stokes County had the highest overdose deaths with 57 out of 100,000 people relative to other counties in 2020, and reported overdose emergency department visits to be 235, said Kevonna Martin of Vaya Health.

Vaya Health is hosting a North Carolina Certified Peer Support Specialist training in Walnut Cove in hopes to combat those statistics.

“Peer support specialists are essential in increasing positive outcomes for individuals on their recovery paths. A peer support specialist is a person living in recovery with a mental illness and/or substance use disorder who shares insights from their experiences to support others through their own recovery journeys,” Martin said.

Peer support is effective, Martin added.

“Some of the benefits include increased confidence, increased sense of control over their lives, and an increased sense that treatment is responsive and inclusive of their needs.”

The training fulfills one of the pre-requisites for people who wish to apply to the state for a North

Carolina Peer Support Specialist certification. Many participants who successfully complete the course

and the state’s certification process qualify for employment as a peer support specialist with a

behavioral health service provider.

“Vaya Health’s trainers have firsthand experience working as peer support specialists, giving them the unique perspective to guide individuals through the course,” Martin said.

Activities and discussions provide insight into what it’s like to work with peers in recovery. Participants

will also learn ways to monitor their own wellness to sustain their recovery and support others on their

recovery journeys. The class is interactive, and participants are encouraged to share their perspective

throughout the training.

“This is the first time Vaya Health has hosted its North Carolina Peer Support Specialist training in Stokes

County,” Martin said. “Vaya rotates training in different locations throughout its 31-counties region. Stokes is one of the newest counties to join Vaya’s region, and the Stokes community expressed interest in providing access to the training.”

The six-day training course is scheduled for Feb. 6 – Feb. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Those interested in the 50-hour course are encouraged to submit their training application and two written references by Jan. 27. Connection details will be shared with

individuals who are approved to attend, and a $30 registration fee will be collected after acceptance to

the course.

For more information contact Kevonna Martin at 828-225-2785 ext. 6615 or by email at Kevonna.Martin@vayahealth.com

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.