Stokes County School Board recognized Stokes County Schools Maintenance Department as January Employees of the Month: Tammy Moore, Steven Coe, Matt Mullins, Tylor Smith, Gary Handy, Jamey Davis, Tom Preston, Tony Spaugh, David Boyles, Anthony Eaton, Lucas Smith, Richie Roberts, Alan Bullins, Dale Forrest, Kent Smith, Ricky Goins, Jeff Frye, George Knight and Kyle Smith Courtesy photos Stokes County School Board recognized elementary and middle grades teachers receiving performance bonuses based on 2021-2022 student growth: Carolyn Newsome, 3rd Grade Reading Local, King Elementary; Mollie McDowell, 3rd Grade Reading Local, King Elementary; Melanie Ross, 3rd Grade Reading State and Local, London Elementary; Lori Zimmerman, 3rd Grade Reading State and Local, Poplar Springs; Abbey Westmoreland, 3rd Grade Reading Local, Poplar Springs; Sherry Hester, 4th Grade Reading State and Local, Lawsonville; Michelle Fulp, 4th Grade Reading State and Local, Sandy Ridge; Tavi Petree, 4th Grade Reading State and Local and 4th Grade Math Local, Poplar Springs; Kasey Livengood, 4th Grade State and Local Reading and Math, Sandy Ridge; Maria Wood, 4th Grade Math Local, Walnut Cove; Jordan Edmonds, 4th Grade Math Local, Mount Olive; Laura Williams, 4th Grade Math Local, Walnut Cove; Elizabeth Duggins, 5th Grade Reading State and Local and 5th Grade Math Local, Pinnacle; Janet Fowler, 5th Grade Reading State and Local and 5th Grade Math State and Local, King Elementary; Lindsey Kendrick, 5th Grade Reading State and Local and 5th Grade Math Local, Sandy Ridge; Donna Chunn, 5th Grade Reading Local, Poplar Springs; Jennifer Christy, 5th Grade Math State and Local, Nancy Reynolds; Shauna Carroll, 6th Grade Math Local, Chestnut Grove; Karin Joyce, 7th Grade Math State and Local, Chestnut Grove; and Jeffrey Mark Gammons, 8th Grade Math Local, Piney Grove Courtesy photos Stokes County School Board recognized last month’s district Christmas Card Contest Winners: Elementary, Katie Anderson, 4th Grade, Sandy Ridge Elementary and is the daughter of Jamie & Elizabeth Anderson. Katie is in Mrs. Kasey Livengood’s classroom. Not pictured: Middle School winner is Leah Rierson, Chestnut Grove, 8th grade and is the daughter of Wendy Rierson. She is in Mrs. Justine Luzwick’s Art classes. High School winner is Samantha Bean, 10th grade and is the daughter of Dawn Manning. She is in Gatlin Hiatt’s Art class. Courtesy photos

