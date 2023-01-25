Elliott named Telecommunicator of the Year

Emergency Communications Director Matt Boyles presented Lindsay Elliott with the 2022 Telecommunicator of the Year and publicly recognized her at the Stokes County Commissioners meeting on Monday, Jan. 23.

“This employee received several nominations from her peers. They expressed her positive attitude, her teamwork abilities, customer service and compassion for others,” Brown said. “She has been a fulltime employee with Stokes County since November 2001 and prior to that had spent several years as a part-time employee. Thank you for your outstanding service and dedication to emergency communications and the citizens of Stokes County.”

Chairman Rick Morris also thanked Elliott for her service in a critically important job.

“I’ve found it to be one of the most interesting departments we have in the county. It’s a very hard job and a job a lot of people just can’t do. To be able to do it says a lot and to be the best one of that group says even more.”