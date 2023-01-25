Woman missing after car runs out of gas

Information is being sought about a woman who disappeared in Mount Airy last week after her car ran out of gas, according to city police.

As of Monday, Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, had not been seen for five days, with information as to her whereabouts continuing to be solicited from the public.

Hawks, who has been listed with addresses in both Mount Airy and Pinnacle, is said to have vanished Wednesday in the area of Westlake Drive near Boggs Drive off U.S. 52-North in the vicinity of Westwood Recreation Park.

The car had run out of gas as Hawks was on the way to a doctor’s appointment, according to information released from one source. She was spotted after that occurred.

“At this point, we do not suspect any foul play,” city Police Chief Dale Watson said Monday, based on evidence gathered so far in the case.

Watson added that investigators are exploring all leads received to determine Hawks’ location.

“We’re doing our due diligence,” the chief said, “everything we can to make sure she is safe.”

Anyone with information about Hawks is urged to contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535.

When she disappeared the woman was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, according to police. She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds.

In addition to attempts by police and family members to locate Hawks through channels including social media, the case reportedly has attracted the attention of the AWARE Foundation Inc. It is a non-profit organization based in Roanoke, Virginia, which helps find missing persons and is circulating word of the local resident’s disappearance.

Information about Hawks also is appearing on the websleuths.com site that spreads information about such incidents.

Multiple photographs of Hawks were released as part of the search process, which have been posted by various media outlets in the Carolinas.

