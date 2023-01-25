Food Lion foundation donates to East Stokes Outreach Ministry

East Stokes Outreach Ministry in Walnut Cove has received $2,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The ministry serves the eastern portion of Stokes County and assists nearly 4,500 individuals annually.

Amanda Dodson, the Outreach Ministry’s director, expressed appreciation for this Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation gift, which will allow the organization to “provide a much-needed nutritious addition to our food distribution.”

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded nearly $17 million in grants.