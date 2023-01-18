School board considers additional AEDs

Stokes County Schools currently have 36 automated external defibrillators (AED) throughout the county schools. The device delivers an electric shock in an attempt to get the heart back to a normal rhythm. There are two to four AEDs on each campus, and the school board recently discussed adding 30 more at an estimated cost of $50,000.

“In light of the recent tragedy that happened in the NFL with the Bills game, it brought a lot of conversation about AEDs and the placement of AEDs,” said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jared Jones. “We know our athletic venues have fields several hundred yards away so the question we’ve had internally here is, is that close enough? Are they readily accessible to our student athletes should we encounter a cardiac emergency?”

Jones said first responders, who carry AEDs, are only required for football and wrestling matches.

“We have discussed the idea of potentially purchasing enough AEDs for our schools so that every sport in a given season would have an AED and it would be part of the coach’s equipment that they would take with them to every practice and every game,” Jones said. “All of our coaches are CPR and AED certified so they are familiar with how to use an AED.”

After the estimated $50,000 investment, the ongoing cost would include battery and pad replacement every two to four years and an additional $8,000 to $10,000 expense.

“They would just rotate. The fall AEDs used for those teams would then go to the winter sports teams and then go to the spring sports teams. We wouldn’t have to buy 20 to 25 for every school. It would be just enough to support all teams in a given season,” Jones said.

Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice added, “We already have nearly 40 AEDs in our facilities. We’ve been conscience and working on this. This is not reactionary, but in light of what’s happened, we wanted to discuss it.”

Chairman Von Robertson asked if the AEDs currently remain in the schools or if they’re moved when needed for sporting events.

Dr. Rice responded that for the most part, the AEDs remain in place, making them readily available if needed.

“The ones that are on the walls stay there and part of the reason for that is that our schools don’t sleep. Just because it’s 3:30 doesn’t mean there are not people in the building. So, if you take the one from the office at 3:30 when you’re getting ready to go to a sporting event, somebody’s there for tutoring or you have a band concert or an athletic meeting. There are different things, but there are still people in our buildings.”

“While you can’t prevent every tragedy, we certainly want to do all we can,” Dr. Rice said.

Board member Mike Rogers agreed.

“It needs to be done whether we do it through a grant or just bite the bullet. The life we save is more valuable than the dollars we spent.”

