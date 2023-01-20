School Skippers make care packages

The Moorefield family, on behalf of the School Skippers 4-H Club and their December service project, delivered the care packages to the residents of the LifeBrite Hospital nursing home shortly before Christmas.

For their December service project, the School Skippers 4-H Club donated care packages of toiletries and treats to the 39 residents of the nursing home at LifeBrite Hospital in Danbury. The 4-Hers also made Christmas cards to go with the packages.

The Moorefield family volunteered to deliver the goodies and reported that the residents were excited to receive them, especially the hand-drawn Christmas cards from the children. For more information on Stokes County 4-H, call the Stokes County Cooperative Extension at 336-593-8179.