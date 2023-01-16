Looking for new Falcons at the Early College

The Stokes Early College High School has begun its recruitment/application process for the
2023-2024 school year. The Stokes Early College High School (SECHS) is a North Carolina
Cooperative and Innovative High School and is a joint program of the Stokes County School System
and Forsyth Technical Community College (Forsyth Tech), in cooperation with the Stokes County
Government. Students that attend the SECHS have the opportunity to complete the requirements for
a North Carolina high school diploma and at the same time earn college credits that could lead to
early completion of a two-year college degree with little cost. Instead of attending a regular high
school, students will take courses at the Stokes County Campus of Forsyth Technical Community
College. Transportation is provided to students accepted into this innovative program. Tuition and
textbooks are free for college courses (certain associated fees may apply). Although the high
school is located in the Meadows community of Stokes County, as Forsyth Tech college students,
SECHS students can also attend any Forsyth Tech campus as juniors and seniors to take other
courses that may not necessarily be offered in Stokes. The main goal is for students to graduate
from high school being college or career ready. Many of the students graduate with a college
transfer Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree; however, there are options for students to
choose to complete an Associate of Applied Science degree in a particular area or to earn a diploma
or certificate in a trades area. Although most students to enter are beginning 9th graders, incoming
10th and 11th graders may apply as a transfer student.
SECHS staff members will visit local middle schools beginning January 24. Students not currently in
a Stokes County School may apply as well. Interested students and families are also encouraged to
attend one of the Open Houses/Parent Information Nights that will be held on the Early College
Campus on January 31 and February 1 at 6:30 p.m. The priority application window opens January
23 and the deadline for submitting the online application is February 17, 2023. The online
application and information regarding the admission process can be found on the school website at
www.earlycollege.stokes.k12.nc.us.