The Old Paths: The passing of two gentle giants

It is a rare thing for Stokes County to lose two acclaimed centenarians in one week, but it has already happened in 2023. Mrs. Betty Hairston Scales passed away on Wed., Jan. 4, at the age of 102 years, seven months and 27 days. Mrs. Lena Gann Priddy left us on Sat., Jan. 7—aged 100 years, seven months and 20 days. Despite their advanced ages and Heaven’s gain, their passings were definitely Earth’s loss.

I was blessed to have known both of these extraordinary ladies from the old paths of my childhood. When I would tag along with Mama to countywide Extension Homemaker events, Lena was almost always there since she served for many years as president of the Sandy Ridge Home Extension Club. And as a lover of our local newspaper even in my childhood, I read Lena’s “Sandy Ridge News” columns weekly. She began writing those in 1960 before I was even born.

When I became editor of The Stokes News, I developed a working relationship with Lena as she would drop off her community column each week—written longhand in pencil on college-ruled notebook paper. She once told me, “When I started writing, you could mail it on Monday and still get it in the paper.” But when deadlines required all news to be submitted by Monday, she began driving from Sandy Ridge to Walnut Cove on that day. Lena could’ve mailed her column on Friday and saved gas, but she wanted to be sure the past weekend’s news was recorded for her faithful readers.

Much of Lena’s news came from the area churches. She was active at Oak Ridge Baptist but told me that Delta UMC—where one of her good friends collected news for her—was not that far from her. The church prayer chain helped provide Lena with news of illnesses and deaths in the Sandy Ridge community.

With her typical humility, Lena confided in me that she had never thought her volunteer job of covering community news was that important until she missed a week and had many people tell her how much they missed her column. Her faithfulness in submitting local news was equalled only by the late Juanita Gordy who wrote the Nancy Reynolds community news from the 1950s until a short while before her death at age 89 in 2013.

The two of them were weekly favorites—at first in the Danbury Reporter and later in The Stokes News. And they regularly read each other’s columns. When I wrote a feature article about Lena and Juanita back in 2011, Lena chuckled and told me, “I enjoy Juanita’s column. She writes little funny things.”

Mrs. Lena, I enjoyed your columns, too. For over half a century, you documented Stokes County history—not thinking of yourself but rather of others. I remember you telling me one big reason you continued carving out a space of time each week to write your column and drive it down to our office. You said: “It’s not only just for this community. People who once lived here still take the paper, and they like to know what’s going on in Sandy Ridge.”

Lena carried that same desire to serve others into many other arenas.

Although she was born in Rockingham County and lived in High Point for a while in the early years of her marriage, she adopted Sandy Ridge and Stokes County as her own when she moved there in 1944. Without her efforts, working alongside her husband and others on the Sandy Ridge Community Building Committee, there would not be a community building in that town today. Lena spent many years working in that beloved building—helping organize blood drives, serving meals to the local Ruritans, blessing high school seniors there every year.

But Lena told me in 2011 that her biggest job was her work with the United Fund which she did for over 50 years. Somehow she still found time for farming and what she admitted was her favorite hobby—gardening, especially flowers. “I like the outdoors,” she said.

Thank you for your unselfish service, Mrs. Priddy. You will be so missed.

The passing of Mrs. Betty Scales also leaves a void in our county. I first met her when her daughter, Babette, and I played volleyball (or rather sat on the bench!) for Southeastern Junior High and later graduated together from South Stokes High.

For some reason that I can no longer recall, Babette and I called ourselves “twins” while we were volleyball teammates. Since she was black and I was white, that was a rather radical thing to do during the racial unrest of the mid-1970s, but she and I thought it was hilarious. She would see my mother and call her “Mama,” which of course meant Betty was my “mother,” too.

I came to know Betty much better while I was editor of The Stokes News. When I covered the Stokes County Historical Society’s tour of Pine Hall in 2008, Betty played a large role in that event. I was so intrigued by this beautiful, petite, gracious and fun-loving woman—already 88 years young—that I asked her if I could write a story about her in my regular series “Storing Up Stokes Memories.” With her sweet little smile, she said she didn’t know why anyone would want to read about her, but that I was welcome to come down to see her in Pine Hall.

And so I did. Oh, what a joy it was to sit and chat with her about her life! Although she was brought up in Pine Hall, she and her husband lived in Washington, DC, for many years. While there, Betty worked for the U.S Treasury Department. When she moved back to NC in 1968 to help care for her aging parents, she dove right back into serving her community as she had been brought up to do.

Betty spent the rest of her long life just down the road from where she had walked as a child to the old Pine Hall Colored School (the Pole Bridge School) which served grades one through eight. It had originally been built a short distance to the north in 1904 for white children. When the whites got a new school, the old building was given to the black community in 1910. Over the course of three days, horses pulled the school building the short distance to Pole Bridge Road.

Betty told me how the boys would get there early to build fires, how the students all drank from the same water dipper, how the ones who brought bologna for lunch were envied by the other students. A wooden plaque on the back wall read, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Betty lived her life by those very words. She served in her church, Pine Hall Baptist, in many different capacities and also was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Stokes-Rockingham Volunteer Fire Department.

The only NC Press Association Award I ever won was for my story about Betty. I would remind her of that annually at the MLK Day service at Rising Star Baptist Church as we reconnected—me with my trademark camera and her with a cute little hat on her head each year. When I saw her for the final time here on Earth—at a fish fry/program for “The Lilies Project” in August 2018—Betty’s beautiful 98-year-old eyes lit up like a young girl’s as she told me something she had never shared with me: that she had received a letter from Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, with a copy of my article about Betty enclosed, saying how much Rep. Foxx had enjoyed the story.

Betty’s family recalls her motto as: “Reach out and help somebody, and your living will not be in vain.” Both Betty and Lena embodied that motto; not only did they regularly serve their respective communities of Pine Hall and Sandy Ridge in many ways, but they also volunteered together for many years at the East Stokes Outreach Ministry in Walnut Cove. Their lives—so unselfishly lived—were certainly not in vain. Only in Heaven will their impact truly be known, but I am thankful for their impact on me while here on Earth. May we all strive to serve and love others as they did!

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.

