Nancy Reynolds News

Sympathy is extended to the family of Van Boles who passed away Sunday night. He managed Boles Hardware in Pinnacle and in the Pinnacle Volunteer Fire Department. He is survived by his wife Sharon, son Preston. and a sister Kathy (Harry) Dutton.

Sympathy is also extended to family of Debbie Arrington who passed away at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson Monday. She is survived by her husband Phil Arrington and three sons, John Mullen, Trip and Will Arrington. Funeral services were held Friday at Friendly Chapel Church.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Kathy Francis who passed away with cancer. She previously worked at Franscisco and Nancy Reynolds Schools and was loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband Tim Francis; daughter Ashley (Justin) Bowers and a son Joshua (Shannon) Francis. Funeral services were held at Brown Mountain Baptist Church.

Happy birthday to Shirley Hicks, Karen Johnson, Ruby Jo Dodson, Marian Nunn and Niki Farrington.

Grace Edwards will be leaving Tuesday for five months going to Scotland to study. She celebrated with her parents Donna and Jonathan Edwards, Grandma Mary Romine, Aunt Jan Edwards, Brother Will Edwards and his girlfriend Cassie Dalton at the Chang Thai Restaurant in Clemmons Sunday. Please pray for her safety.

Sam Cromer has returned home after a stay in the hospital.

Jo Ann Sams has shingles.

Eddie Byrd was in the hospital with Covid.

Mike Jessup is in the hospital with breathing problems.

The Rock House Ruritan Club will have a turkey shoot every Saturday night, weather permitting, with the doors opening at 5 p.m. Food will be available. The shooting will start at 6 p.m.

Please remember Donnie and Gaye Tilley, Tim Dwiggins, Jerry Manuel, Joyce Love, Sue Williamson, Mary Holt, Dale Marshall, Doris Sams, Teresa Callahan, Vickie G. Lawson, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Delano Creson, Jimmy Inman, Erline Merritt, Jo Ann McCreary, Ruth McPherson, Doris Jo Secrist, Shirley Hicks, Marian Nunn, Tom Tilley, Roger Boles and Danny Sisk.